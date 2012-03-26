FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Russian bond market awaits Eurobond issue, shares up
March 26, 2012 / 3:46 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Russian bond market awaits Eurobond issue, shares up

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

* Sovereign Eurobond placement expected in mid-week
    * Benchmark RTS up 2.6 percent on improved risk appetite
    * Rouble firms 1.1 percent against dollar on tax payments

 (Updates prices, adds analyst comment)	
    By Lidia Kelly and Jason Bush	
    MOSCOW, March 26 (Reuters) - Russian bond prices slipped on Monday ahead of
a sovereign Eurobond placement, while Russian equities and the rouble posted
gains amid an improvement in global risk appetite and tight liquidity caused by
the onset of monthly tax payments.	
    Russia plans to issue dollar Eurobonds in 5-, 10- and 30-year tranches,
three financial market sources told Reuters on Monday, with central bank and
finance ministry officials in London on the last leg of a Eurobond roadshow
. 	
    The roadshow ends on Tuesday with pricing expected in mid-week.  	
    "The goal of Russia is to form a yield curve and create new benchmarks for
corporate issuance," one of the sources said. 	
    Russia's 2012 borrowing plan includes up to $7 billion from abroad. Russia
last issued a dollar Eurobond in April 2010, which raised $5.5 billion.	
    Analysts at VTB Bank said that overall Russian Eurobonds looked tight
compared to levels seen two-three months ago. "On the other hand, most of the
outstanding liquid notes trade on average about 100-200 basis points wider
against levels seen in April 2011," the analysts said in a Monday morning note.	
    The yield on Russia's benchmark Russia 2030 Eurobond rose to 4.20 percent
from 4.12 at Friday's close.	
    "The sovereign deal announcement could have triggered some widening on the
sovereign curve ... but these movements are not that significant," said Nikolai
Podguzov, fixed income analyst at VTB Capital.	
    He noted that indications on Monday that the U.S. Federal Reserve may embark
on a third round of quantitative easing this year have helped to lift global 
risk sentiment, boosting the general demand for Russian securities following a
decline in global investor sentiment last week.     	
    Russian equities rose strongly on Monday. At 1525 GMT the rouble-denominated
MICEX index was up 1.6 percent at 1565.1 points, while the
rouble-denominated RTS was up 2.6 percent to 1712.2 points.	
    The rouble rose 1.1 percent against the dollar to 28.96 on
Monday, receiving most support from tight liquidity levels. 	
    Against the euro the rouble firmed 0.9 percent at 38.61 and
it rose 1.0 percent to 33.30 versus the dollar-euro basket which the central
bank uses to monitor the currency's nominal exchange rate.	
    "The impact on liquidity conditions of the taxes which have to be paid at
the end of each month is uneven and has clear seasonality," VTB analysts said.	
    "The biggest seasonality can be seen with the profits tax, with the pick of
the payments usually falling in March-April."	
    The average monthly tax payment stood at 189 billion roubles ($6.45
billion)in 2011, they said, while the March profits tax payments amounted to 437
billion last year. Companies are to pay profit tax on Wednesday.	
	
 	
 Russian                      Latest  Net Change  % Change  % Change on
 Markets                                                           year
 STOCKS                                                                
 MICEX                       1565.06       24.09      1.56       11.61 
 RTS                         1712.24       43.83      2.63       23.91 
 London ADRs                  962.38       17.67      1.87       23.63 
 Emrg Mkt                    1043.42        1.46      0.14       13.86 
 Indx                                                       
 MSCI Russia  <.MIWD00000PU   335.39        2.90      0.87       11.98 
              >                                             
 Sberbank                     100.04        2.44      2.50       26.86 
 VTB                            0.07        0.00      3.03       20.06 
 Gazprom                      184.67        2.39      1.31        7.81 
 LUKOIL                      1852.00       17.30      0.94        8.78 
 Rostelecom                   148.20       -0.24     -0.16       -2.50 
 Dollar/Roub  <RUBUTSTN=MCX    28.96       -0.33     -1.11       -9.90 
 e                                                          
 Euro/Rouble  <EURRUBTN=MCX    38.61       -0.34     -0.87       -7.51 
 Rouble                        33.30       -0.33     -0.99       -8.67 
 basket                                                     
 DEBT                            Bid         Ask      %Rtn       Coupon
 Russia                         7.83        7.80      0.16         7.60
 10-yr bond                                                 
 MONEY                           Bid         Ask     Close             
 MARKET                                                     
 Overnight                      6.00        6.25      4.75             
 rate                                                       
 	
    	
    TABLE FROM POWER PLUS PRO	
    	
All data taken from Reuters at 15.25 GMT	
	
	
 (Additional reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Editing by Stephen Nisbet)

