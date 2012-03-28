FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia yields rise ahead of bond issue, stocks down
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
March 28, 2012 / 8:41 AM / 6 years ago

Russia yields rise ahead of bond issue, stocks down

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

* Sovereign Eurobond pricing expected on Wednesday
    * Placement unlikely to affect the weakening rouble
    * Stocks down on weak steelmakers earnings, souring global mood

    By Lidia Kelly	
    MOSCOW, March 28 (Reuters) - Russia's sovereign and corporate Eurobonds
yields rose slightly on Wednesday ahead of an expected sell of $7 billion in new
government paper, while the rouble and stocks tracked a souring global mood and
weaker crude prices lower.	
    The country's commodity-heavy bourses were down, afflicted by a broader
selloff in riskier assets and two of the country's largest steelmakers - Evraz
 and Novolipetsk - reporting subdued 2011 financial results.	
    Sources close to the Eurobond deal said that Russia plans to issue $3
billion in 30-year paper at 250-255 basis points over U.S. Treasuries, $2
billion in 10-year paper at plus 240-245 basis points and $2 billion in
five-year bonds at 230-235 basis points over Treasuries. 	
    Final pricing for the bonds, the largest sovereign emerging markets issue in
more than a decade, is expected on Wednesday.	
    Wednesday morning's rise in yields of Russian bonds mirrored a global
risk-off mode that began on Tuesday but analysts said that the bond placement
has likely drummed up demand of around $25 billion that will benefit the
secondary market once the sale goes through. 	
    At 0750 GMT, the yield of the country's benchmark bond maturing in 2030
 rose to 4.20 percent from 4.16 percent seen on Tuesday.	
    "Yesterday most markets were in risk-off mode and today we see the tendency
continue on emerging markets," sad Alexei Demkin, head of fixed income analysis
at Gazprombank in Moscow.	
    "If the placement is successful and nothing destructive happens on global
markets, we can expect that demand for other existing Russia sovereign and
quasi-sovereign bonds ... will increase, and we can see an additional interest
in Russian Eurobond universe as a whole."	
    While the rise of market yields for the existing Eurobond could prod the
final price of the new bonds lower, most U.S. Treasury yields fell on Tuesday,
which should work in the Russian finance ministry's favour given such issues are
priced according to spreads to equivalent dollar paper. 	
    The yield of U.S. 30-year paper was 3.30 percent on Wednesday,
down from 3.35 seen on Monday. That suggests the yield on the 30-year Eurobond
to be sold by Russia would stand currently at 5.80-5.85 percent. 	
    The rouble, which weakened on Wednesday by 0.1 percent versus the dollar to
29.07 is unlikely, however, to benefit from the hefty proceeds
raised via Eurobonds, analysts say.	
    "The ongoing sovereign Eurobond placement, with up to $7 billion likely to
be tapped by the finance ministry, will probably not have any impact on the
rouble as the finance ministry is likely to conduct the respective currency
exchange directly with the central bank, rather than on the open market,"
analysts at VTB Capital wrote in a note.	
    Oil fell on Wednesday for a second session in a row on the possibility of a
release of strategic oil reserves by the United States, with Brent crude 
declining to $124.80 a barrel.	
    Against the euro the rouble was down 0.4 percent from Tuesday at 38.84
 and was down 0.3 percent to 33.46 versus the dollar-euro basket
which the central bank uses to monitor the currency's nominal exchange rate
. 	
    London-traded Evraz, Russia's largest steelmaker, said on Wednesday
its net rose 23 percent last year, falling short of a consensus forecast
. The company's global depository receipts were trading 0.8
percent down on the news.	
    Results for Novolipetsk on Tuesday showed it had also fallen short
of analysts' expectations for 2011 while outlining major investment this
year.	
    Russia's benchmark dollar-denominated RTS inched down 0.15 percent
to 1693.00 points, while the rouble-traded MICEX index was down 0.4
percent at 1551.95	
 	
 Russian                          Latest       Net   % Change  % Change on
 Markets                                    Change                    year
 STOCKS                                                                   
 MICEX                           1551.95     -2.33      -0.15       10.68 
 RTS                             1693.00     -6.68      -0.39       22.52 
 London ADRs                      949.94     -6.63      -0.69       22.03 
 Emrg Mkt Indx                   1050.60     -4.82      -0.46       14.65 
 MSCI Russia                      335.99     -0.16      -0.05       12.18 
 Sberbank                          97.98      0.17       0.17       24.25 
 VTB                                0.07     -0.00      -0.13       18.29 
 Gazprom                          182.39     -0.36      -0.20        6.47 
 LUKOIL                          1842.70     -3.80      -0.21        8.23 
 Rostelecom                       146.92     -0.28      -0.19       -3.34 
 Dollar/Rouble                     29.07      0.04       0.14       -9.59 
 Euro/Rouble                       38.84      0.14       0.36       -6.95 
 Rouble basket                     33.46      0.09       0.25       -8.23 
 DEBT                                Bid       Ask       %Rtn       Coupon
 Russia 10-yr                       7.84      7.82       0.02         7.60
 bond                                                          
 MONEY MARKET                        Bid       Ask      Close             
 Overnight                          5.00      5.50       5.50             
 rate                                                          
   	
TABLE FROM POWER PLUS PRO	
    	
All data taken from Reuters at 0750 GMT	
	
 (Writing by Lidia Kelly; editing by Patrick Graham)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.