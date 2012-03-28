FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Russian stocks, rouble fall despite Eurobond success
March 28, 2012 / 3:35 PM / in 6 years

UPDATE 1-Russian stocks, rouble fall despite Eurobond success

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Russia places $7 billion Eurobond, tightens yield
    * Existing Eurobond yields down following placement
    * Stocks and rouble fall on lower risk appetite, oil price

 (Updates with market reaction to Eurobond sale)	
    By Jason Bush	
    MOSCOW, March 28 (Reuters) - Russia successfully placed $7 billion in
Eurobonds on Wednesday, tightening the yield in response to strong investor
demand. But the placement took place amid a worsening of international investor
sentiment that led Russian stocks and the rouble sharply lower.	
    Russia sold a $3 billion 30-year Eurobond at 250 basis points over U.S.
Treasuries, $2 billion in 10-year paper at plus 240 basis points and $2 billion
5-year Eurobond at 230 basis points over Treasuries. 	
    The $7 billion placement was the largest by an emerging market sovereign
since 2000. The pricing means that Russia was able to sell at the bottom of its
previously-announced yield guidance, indicating strong demand from investors. 	
    Prices of most Russian sovereign bonds rose slightly on Wednesday, with the
yield on Russia's 2020 Eurobond tightening by around 8 basis
points to 4.05 percent during the day. 	
    Bond yields have risen over recent days in anticipation of the issue, with
the yield on the 2020 bond up from 3.86 percent on March 13. Yields have
nevertheless tightened sharply since the start of the year, when the 2020 bond
yielded 4.63 percent.	
    "The Eurobond placement could be considered as a real success," said Nikolai
Podguzov, head of fixed income research at VTB Capital.	
    The placement occurred against the backdrop of a general deterioration of
global risk appetite on Wednesday, which contributed to sharp falls in Russia's
stock markets and the rouble.	
    Russia's benchmark dollar-denominated RTS fell 2.7 percent to 1653.2
points, while the rouble-traded MICEX index was down 2.0 percent at
1522.7.	
    Russia's markets have been impacted by poor Chinese corporate earnings data,
which have renewed fears about the health of Asia's largest economy and the
direction of global commodity prices.	
    Brent futures fell sharply on Wednesday, to below $124 per barrel,
exacerbated by reports that France, the United States and Britain may release
strategic oil reserves.     	
    Russia's stock market was not helped by annual results from Russia's largest
bank Sberbank, which slightly disappointed market expectations despite reporting
record profits. The bank's shares fell 1.7 percent, marginally
outperfoming the market.	
    The deterioration in global sentiment and weaker oil price also impacted the
rouble, which fell by 1.0 percent against the dollar to 29.31,and by 0.7 percent
against the euro. Against a euro-dollar currency basket, the rouble fell 0.8
percent to 33.65.	
    	
 Russian                        Latest  Net Change  % Change   % Change on year
 Markets                                                      
 STOCKS                                                                        
 MICEX                         1522.70      -31.58     -2.03              8.59 
 RTS                           1653.23      -46.45     -2.73             19.64 
 London ADRs                    927.36      -29.21     -3.05             19.13 
 Emrg Mkt                      1044.93      -10.49     -0.99             14.03 
 Indx                                                         
 MSCI Russia                    334.57       -1.58     -0.47             11.71 
 Sberbank                        96.18       -1.61     -1.65             21.96 
 VTB                              0.07       -0.00     -2.42             15.58 
 Gazprom                        180.51       -2.24     -1.23              5.38 
 LUKOIL                        1803.40      -43.10     -2.33              5.93 
 Rostelecom                     145.25       -1.95     -1.32             -4.44 
 Dollar/Roub                     29.31        0.28      0.96             -8.84 
 e                                                            
 Euro/Rouble                     38.95        0.26      0.66             -6.68 
 Rouble                          33.65        0.27      0.81             -7.73 
 basket                                                       
 DEBT                              Bid         Ask      %Rtn             Coupon
 Russia                           7.82        7.81      0.17               7.60
 10-yr bond                                                   
 MONEY                             Bid         Ask     Close                   
 MARKET                                                       
 Overnight                        5.20        6.00      5.50                   
 rate                                                         
 	
   	
TABLE FROM POWER PLUS PRO	
    	
All data taken from Reuters at 1420 GMT	
	
 (Writing by Lidia Kelly; editing by Stephen Nisbet)

