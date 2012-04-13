Russia stocks held back by Sberbank sell-off

* Russian stock indexes up * Sberbank drags mkt down; Gazprom, Rosneft outperform * Rouble firms on strong oil, taxes By Andrey Ostroukh MOSCOW, April 13 (Reuters) - Russian stocks edged higher on Friday thanks to strong oil prices but their gains were held back by shares in biggest lender Sberbank, which were subject to a sell-off after investors banked dividend payments. The dollar-based RTS index rose 0.1 percent to 1,622.5 at 0838 GMT, while the rouble-traded MICEX index inched up 0.5 percent to 1,508.3 points. Shares in state-controlled Sberbank fell 0.7 percent the day after the deadline to participate in the lender's annual shareholder meeting and therefore receive dividend payments. Market players had been buying Sberbank stock to receive 2011 payouts and are now seen reshuffling their portfolios, ditching Sberbank shares. Shares in Russia's largest oil company Rosneft outperformed the market, rising 1.1 percent after President-elect Vladimir Putin outlined new rules for the development of vast offshore oil and gas resources, offering tax breaks to make far-flung projects viable. Gas monopoly Gazprom jumped 1.5 percent on the day after it said it could pay 9 roubles per share in dividends for 2011. Higher dividend payments are top of Gazprom investors' wish list as a way to distribute its vast cashflow. Oil prices, down around 0.2 percent on the day after worse-than-expected China growth data, nevertheless supported Russian markets by staying at levels at around $121.5 per barrel compared to below $120 seen earlier this week. The market's next direction after a strong start to the year looks unclear however, analysts said. "Generally, we do not see serious impetus for the market growth and thus recommend to stay off the market," analysts at Nomos Bank said in a note. Analysts at Gazprombank said in a note they recommend opening speculative long positions in both MICEX and RTS indexes, targeting levels of 1,550 and 1,655 respectively. The rouble firmed 0.2 percent to 29.49 versus the dollar and strengthened 0.1 percent to 38.82 against the euro. Versus the euro-dollar basket, the rouble added 0.14 percent to 33.70 , remaining in the range where the central bank buys around $150 million a day to stem the rouble's rise. "One could increasingly feel exporters' presence on the market, so we expect trading in the range of 33.50-33.70 roubles per basket," said analysts at ING. Tax payments, kicking off next week, prompt export-focused companies to convert foreign currencies in order to meet local liabilities. Tax duties also strain the money market where interbank lending rates have already risen to 5.15 percent from levels of 4.0 percent seen at the beginning of the week. Russian Latest Net % % Change Markets Change Change on year STOCKS MICEX 1505.49 3.86 0.26 7.36 RTS 1622.33 2.14 0.13 17.40 London ADRs 911.46 3.83 0.42 17.09 Emrg Mkt Indx 1033.00 8.10 0.79 12.72 Sberbank 94.47 -0.94 -0.99 19.79 VTB 0.07 0.00 0.30 13.38 Gazprom 178.20 2.46 1.40 4.03 LUKOIL 1813.20 1.20 0.07 6.50 Rostelecom 139.80 -0.19 -0.14 -8.03 Dollar/Rouble 29.49 0.05 0.17 -8.25 Euro/Rouble 38.83 0.04 0.10 -6.97 Rouble basket 33.70 0.05 0.14 -7.59 DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon Russia 10-yr 7.97 7.96 0.05 7.60 bond MONEY MARKET Bid Ask Close Overnight 5.15 5.65 5.25 rate All data taken from Reuters at 0807 GMT (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by John Bowker and Stephen Nisbet)