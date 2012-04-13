FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia stocks held back by Sberbank sell-off
April 13, 2012 / 9:36 AM / 5 years ago

Russia stocks held back by Sberbank sell-off

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Russian stock indexes up
    * Sberbank drags mkt down; Gazprom, Rosneft outperform
    * Rouble firms on strong oil, taxes

    By Andrey Ostroukh	
    MOSCOW, April 13 (Reuters) - Russian stocks edged higher on Friday thanks to
strong oil prices but their gains were held back by shares in biggest lender
Sberbank, which were subject to a sell-off after investors banked
dividend payments.	
    The dollar-based RTS index rose 0.1 percent to 1,622.5 at 0838 GMT,
while the rouble-traded MICEX index inched up 0.5 percent to 1,508.3
points.	
    Shares in state-controlled Sberbank fell 0.7 percent the day after the
deadline to participate in the lender's annual shareholder meeting and therefore
receive dividend payments. 	
    Market players had been buying Sberbank stock to receive 2011 payouts and
are now seen reshuffling their portfolios, ditching Sberbank shares.	
    Shares in Russia's largest oil company Rosneft outperformed the
market, rising 1.1 percent after President-elect Vladimir Putin outlined new
rules for the development of vast offshore oil and gas resources, offering tax
breaks to make far-flung projects viable. 	
    Gas monopoly Gazprom jumped 1.5 percent on the day after it said
it could pay 9 roubles per share in dividends for 2011. Higher dividend payments
are top of Gazprom investors' wish list as a way to distribute its vast
cashflow. 	
    Oil prices, down around 0.2 percent on the day after worse-than-expected
China growth data, nevertheless supported Russian markets by staying at levels
at around $121.5 per barrel compared to below $120 seen earlier this week.	
    The market's next direction after a strong start to the year looks unclear
however, analysts said.	
    "Generally, we do not see serious impetus for the market growth and thus
recommend to stay off the market," analysts at Nomos Bank said in a note.	
    Analysts at Gazprombank said in a note they recommend opening speculative
long positions in both MICEX and RTS indexes, targeting levels of 1,550 and
1,655 respectively.	
    The rouble firmed 0.2 percent to 29.49 versus the dollar and
strengthened 0.1 percent to 38.82 against the euro.	
    Versus the euro-dollar basket, the rouble added 0.14 percent to 33.70
, remaining in the range where the central bank buys around $150
million a day to stem the rouble's rise.	
    "One could increasingly feel exporters' presence on the market, so we expect
 trading in the range of 33.50-33.70 roubles per basket," said analysts at ING.	
    Tax payments, kicking off next week, prompt export-focused companies to
convert foreign currencies in order to meet local liabilities. 	
    Tax duties also strain the money market where interbank lending rates have
already risen to 5.15 percent from levels of 4.0 percent seen at the beginning
of the week.   	
    	
 Russian                          Latest      Net        %  % Change
 Markets                                   Change   Change   on year
 STOCKS                                                             
 MICEX                           1505.49     3.86     0.26     7.36 
 RTS                             1622.33     2.14     0.13    17.40 
 London ADRs                      911.46     3.83     0.42    17.09 
 Emrg Mkt Indx                   1033.00     8.10     0.79    12.72 
 Sberbank                          94.47    -0.94    -0.99    19.79 
 VTB                                0.07     0.00     0.30    13.38 
 Gazprom                          178.20     2.46     1.40     4.03 
 LUKOIL                          1813.20     1.20     0.07     6.50 
 Rostelecom                       139.80    -0.19    -0.14    -8.03 
 Dollar/Rouble                     29.49     0.05     0.17    -8.25 
 Euro/Rouble                       38.83     0.04     0.10    -6.97 
 Rouble basket                     33.70     0.05     0.14    -7.59 
 DEBT                                Bid      Ask     %Rtn    Coupon
 Russia 10-yr                       7.97     7.96     0.05      7.60
 bond                                                       
 MONEY MARKET                        Bid      Ask    Close          
 Overnight                          5.15     5.65     5.25          
 rate                                                       
 	
All data taken from Reuters at 0807 GMT	
	
 (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by John Bowker and Stephen Nisbet)

