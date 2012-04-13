UPDATE 1-Russia stocks held back by Sberbank sell-off

* Russian stock indices tread water * Sberbank drags mkt down; Gazprom, Rosneft outperform * Rouble weakens against dollar as oil softens (Updates prices, adds Rosneft/Exxon details) By Andrey Ostroukh MOSCOW, April 13 (Reuters) - Russian stocks marked time on Friday, held back by a fall in the share price of the biggest lender Sberbank, which was subject to a sell-off after investors banked dividend payments. The dollar-based RTS index fell 0.3 percent to 1615.6 at 1400 GMT, while the rouble-based MICEX index inched up 0.1 percent to 1503.4 points . Shares in state-controlled Sberbank dropped 1.3 percent, a day after the deadline to participate in the lender's annual shareholder meeting and therefore receive dividend payments elapsed. Market players had been buying Sberbank stock to receive 2011 payouts but are now seen reshuffling their portfolios, and ditching Sberbank shares. Shares in Russia's largest oil company Rosneft outperformed the market, rising 0.7 percent after President-elect Vladimir Putin outlined new rules for the development of vast offshore oil and gas resources, offering tax breaks to make far-flung projects viable. Rosneft was also helped by news of a meeting next week to firm up its joint venture partnership with ExxonMobil, under which Rosneft will gain access to North American resources in exchange for access to Russia's Arctic. Gas monopoly Gazprom jumped 1.5 percent on the day after it said it could pay 9 roubles per share in dividends for 2011. Higher dividend payments are top of Gazprom investors' wish list as the preferred method of distributing its vast cash flow. The market's next direction after a strong start to the year is unclear however, analysts said. "Generally, we do not see serious impetus for the market growth and thus recommend staying off the market," analysts at Nomos Bank said in a note. Analysts at Gazprombank said in a note they recommended opening speculative long positions on both the MICEX and RTS indexes, targeting levels of 1,550 and 1,655 respectively. The rouble weakened against the dollar on the back of softer oil prices, declining 0.4 percent to 29.56, while strengthening by 0.15 percent to 38.73 against the euro. Versus the euro-dollar basket, the rouble shed 0.1 percent to 33.69 , remaining in the range where the central bank buys around $150 million a day to stem the rouble's rise. "One could increasingly feel exporters' presence on the market, so we expect trading in the range of 33.50-33.70 roubles per basket," said analysts at ING. Tax payments, kicking off next week, will prompt export-focused companies to convert foreign currencies in order to meet local liabilities. Tax duties also strain the money market where interbank lending rates have already risen to 5.15 percent from levels of 4.0 percent seen at the beginning of the week. Russian Latest Net % Change % Change on Markets Change year STOCKS MICEX 1503.41 1.78 0.12 7.22 RTS 1615.58 -4.61 -0.28 16.91 London ADRs 906.92 -0.71 -0.08 16.50 Emrg Mkt 1028.47 3.57 0.35 12.23 Indx MSCI Russia 324.42 -2.05 -0.63 8.32 Sberbank 94.15 -1.25 -1.31 19.39 VTB 0.07 -0.00 -0.35 12.64 Gazprom 178.34 2.60 1.48 4.11 LUKOIL 1809.20 -2.80 -0.15 6.27 Rostelecom 138.76 -1.23 -0.88 -8.71 Dollar/Roub 29.56 0.11 0.39 -8.06 e Euro/Rouble 38.73 -0.06 -0.15 -7.20 Rouble 33.69 0.04 0.11 -7.62 basket DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon Russia 7.97 7.95 0.06 7.60 10-yr bond MONEY Bid Ask Close MARKET Overnight 5.15 5.65 5.25 rate All data taken from Reuters at 1400 GMT (Additional reporting by Jason Bush; Editing by Stephen Nisbet and Andrew Osborn)