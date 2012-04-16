FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Russian shares bruised by Sberbank, rouble eases
#Financials
April 16, 2012 / 3:00 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Russian shares bruised by Sberbank, rouble eases

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

* Stocks down on global jitters
    * Sberbank shares down 1.7 pct, weigh on stock indexes
    * Rouble slides, tax payments to play on upside

 (Adds quotes, detail, updates prices)	
    By Andrey Ostroukh	
    MOSCOW, April 16 (Reuters) - Russian shares fell on Monday, hit by global
jitters and a sell-off in shares of the country's top lender Sberbank before the
expected sale of a government stake in the bank, which could also take a toll on
the rouble.	
    That added to a bearish global tone for stocks and oil, with prices for
Brent crude holding below $120 per barrel after weak growth numbers from China,
the world's No. 2 oil consumer, and a surge in Spanish borrowing costs adding to
worries about Europe's debt crisis. 	
    "There are no ideas of growth on the market while negative factors are
overwhelming. In this case we recommend to avoid any active moves and take a
wait-and-see position," analysts at Nomos Bank said in a note.	
    Sberbank, Russia's biggest bank by assets and Europe's second
largest after HSBC, is in focus due to its plan to sell a 7.6 percent stake
worth around $5.5 billion in a second public offering.	
    Its shares had fallen 1.8 percent on the day by 1356 GMT, underperforming
the broader market, where the dollar-based RTS index was down 0.6
percent and its rouble-traded peer MICEX lost 0.5 percent.	
    Sberbank had postponed the start of an SPO roadshow from April 16, awaiting
a decision by the government.	
    First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov said on Monday that the SPO should
take place this year, adding that 'it is hard to find a window' with such
volatility. 	
    "Our clients expect that Sberbank's shares will dip by no more than 7
percent during the SPO," said a trader at a Western bank in Moscow.  	
    Sberbank's shares have lost around 11.7 percent from their 2012 peak of
103.9 roubles ($3.51) but were still up nearly 18 percent since the start of the
year.	
    If Sberbank sells the stake as expected, Mikhail Anisimov, head of treasury
at VTB Capital, said the resulting inflows of foreign capital could help the
rouble firm towards 33.2 versus the euro-dollar basket. On Monday it fell 0.1
percent to 33.72, driven mainly by a 0.3 percent weakening to 29.68
against the globally stronger dollar.	
    "If benchmark events, such as Sberbank's SPO (share offer), are cancelled
due to global conditions, the country (Russia) will be likely deprived of a few
billions of dollars and there will be no positive effect on capital inflows,"
Anisimov said.	
    The rouble was steady against the euro at 38.67.	
    Some market players are still betting on a weaker rouble, expecting emerging
markets to turn down after rising for three months in a row, said Pavel
Demechshik, a dealer at ING bank in Moscow.	
    "However many are wary of starting to make aggressive bets against the
rouble because of expectations of massive selling of foreign currencies from
exporters, which can abruptly hit the dollar and the basket," he said.    	
    Monthly tax payments usually prompt exporters to step up conversion of
dollars and euro to meet local liabilities.	
    Social security duties on Monday could total up to 150 billion roubles
($5.07 billion) and the value added tax will withdraw around 200 billion
roubles, analysts at Aton said in a note.	
    Tax payments also pushed rouble money market rates higher, with interbank
overnight rates rising to 5.0 percent from around 4.0 percent in the first half
of April.	
 Russian Markets                       Latest      Net       %  % Change
                                                Change  Change   on year
 STOCKS                                                                 
 MICEX                                1495.14    -7.51   -0.50     6.63 
 RTS                                  1602.60   -10.14   -0.63    15.97 
 London ADRs                           898.55    -6.72   -0.74    15.43 
 Emrg Mkt Indx                        1021.82    -4.68   -0.46    11.50 
 MSCI Russia                           322.89    -0.13   -0.04     7.81 
 Sberbank                               92.63    -1.55   -1.65    17.46 
 VTB                                     0.07    -0.00   -1.22    10.77 
 Gazprom                               176.89    -1.08   -0.61     3.26 
 LUKOIL                               1800.50   -10.50   -0.58     5.76 
 Rostelecom                            138.65    -0.35   -0.25    -8.78 
 Dollar/Rouble                          29.64     0.06    0.21    -7.79 
 Euro/Rouble                            38.66    -0.04   -0.09    -7.38 
 Rouble basket                          33.70     0.02    0.07    -7.58 
 DEBT                                     Bid      Ask    %Rtn    Coupon
 Russia 10-yr bond                       8.01     7.98    0.01      7.60
 MONEY MARKET                             Bid      Ask   Close          
 Overnight rate                          5.00     5.50    4.00          
 All data taken from Reuters at 1356 GMT
($1 = 29.5792 Russian roubles)	
	
 (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Lidia Kelly and Michael Roddy)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.