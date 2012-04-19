FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Russian stocks up, Severstal and X5 outperform
April 19, 2012 / 4:01 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Russian stocks up, Severstal and X5 outperform

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Stocks recover from lowest levels since Jan
    * Severstal, X5 outperform on strong results
    * TNK-BP shares fall on lawsuit concerns
    * Rouble steady, underpinned by tight liquidity

 (Adds quotes, detail, updates prices)	
    By Andrey Ostroukh	
    MOSCOW, April 19 (Reuters) - Russian stocks bounced off three-month lows on
Thursday on the back of strong company results and improving global risk
appetite, while the rouble hovered in its recent narrow range.	
    At 1440 GMT the rouble-denominated MICEX index was up 1.9 percent at
1,496.3 points, while the dollar-based RTS index was up 1.6 percent at
1,608.8, bouncing from its lowest level since mid-January of 1,463.0 on Tuesday.	
    "The market was oversold and at some point people decide to cover short
positions. Plus Severstal and X5 reported sound results, some positive
developments are accumulating," said Alexei Bachurin at Renaissance Capital.	
    Shares in Russia's number two steelmaker Severstal jumped 5.5
percent after the company's fourth quarter net profit beat expectations.
 	
    X5 Retail Group, Russia's top food retailer by sales, also saw its shares
gain more than 5 percent on the day in London trade.	
    The overall market mood was supported by a successful auction of Spain's
debt worth $2.5 billion euros. 	
    However analysts said that investors remained cautious, after a month of
falls in the Russian market that have wiped some 10 percent off the value of
stocks, returning the market to levels last seen in January.	
    "The market turnover is very low, all these gains look strange," said
Allianz Rosno portfolio manager Oleg Popov, adding that a renewed downturn could
not be excluded on Friday.	
    Shares in Anglo-Russian oil producer TNK-BP fell 4.5 percent after
 Russia's Natural Resources and Ecology Minister Yuri Trutnev threatened to
claim damages from the company over spills in Siberia. 	
    The rouble weakened marginally on Thursday, as tight domestic liquidity,
caused by impending end-of-month tax payments, compensated for weaker
international risk sentiment.	
    At 1440 GMT the rouble had lost 0.1 percent against the dollar
 to 29.51 and eased 0.2 percent to 38.80 against the euro
. Versus the euro-dollar basket, the rouble weakened 0.14 percent
to 33.69 .	
    "The basket remains in a technical range of 33.50-33.85 roubles. The next
support lies at 33.20 but there are no reasons for a move towards this level in
the near future," said Dmitri Kharlampiev, an analyst at Petrocommerce Bank.    	
    	
 Russian                             Latest   Net Change  % Change  % Change
   Markets                                                          on year
 STOCKS                                                             
 MICEX                               1496.26  27.71       1.89      6.71
 RTS                                 1608.76  25.70       1.62      16.42
 London ADRs                         900.82   14.74       1.66      15.72
 Emrg Mkt Indx                       1024.36  0.61        0.06      11.78
 MSCI Russia                         852.84   13.60       1.62      184.75
 Sberbank                            94.35    1.45        1.56      19.64
 VTB                                 0.06     0.00        1.64      10.70
 Gazprom                             171.21   1.82        1.07      -0.05
 LUKOIL                              1801.90  26.10       1.47      5.84
 Rostelecom                          137.75   1.50        1.10      -9.38
 Dollar/Rouble                       29.51    0.02        0.06      -8.20
 Euro/Rouble                         38.80    0.08        0.21      -7.04
 Rouble basket                       33.69    0.05        0.14      -7.60
 DEBT                                Bid      Ask         %Rtn      Coupon
 Russia 10-yr bond                   7.96     7.95        0.08      7.60
 MONEY MARKET                        Bid      Ask         Close     
 Overnight rate                      5.15     5.65        4.75      
 All data taken from Reuters at 1440 GMT	
	
 (Writing by Andrey Ostroukh and Jason Bush,; additional reporting by Zlata
Garasyuta and Vladimir Abramov; editing by Ron Askew)

