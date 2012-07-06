FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
July 6, 2012 / 10:51 AM / 5 years ago

Russian stocks, rouble fall, weaker oil price hurts

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Russian stocks down, ahead of key U.S. data
    * Softer oil price drags down rouble
    * Sberbank boosted by H1 profit numbers

    By John Bowker
    MOSCOW, July 6 (Reuters) - Russian stocks and the rouble weakened on Friday
on growing concerns about the world economic outlook and unnerved by a drop in
the oil price.
    Investors were rattled as the price of oil, Russia's chief export, fell more
than $1 to below $100 a barrel on world markets, reflecting worries that the
global economy is slowing and demand for oil will ease.
    The rouble-traded MICEX index was down 1.1 percent to 1420.0 at 0907
GMT, extending a similar decline the previous session, while the dollar-based
RTS was off 1.2 percent to 1371. 
    The market was awaiting U.S. non-farm payrolls data due later in the session
for further clues on the state of the world's biggest economy.
    "Investors will start this morning with a cautious stance while waiting for
the biggest US economic data point of the month, the non-farm payrolls report,"
said Chris Weafer, chief strategist at Moscow-based Troika Dialog. 
    "A bad number will send all markets lower, while a better-than-expected
number will send investors into the weekend with a lot more optimism for a
summer equity market rally," he said.
    Domestic investors were focused on banking shares, with VTB 
falling 1.5 percent, adding to a 2.75 percent slide the previous session after
the bank's first-quarter results disappointed the market. 
    Larger rival Sberbank gained 0.7 percent after posting a 7 percent
rise in first-half profit by Russian accounting standards - used by analysts as
a rough guide to internationally recognised earnings.    
    The rouble shed 0.3 percent against the dollar to stand at
$32.62 and 0.3 percent versus the euro to 40.41, declining at the
same pace to 40.41 against the euro-dollar basket.
       
 Russian                         Latest       Net       %  % Change on
 Markets                                   Change  Change         year
 STOCKS                                                               
 MICEX                          1427.95     -7.81   -0.54        1.83 
 RTS                            1379.74     -8.33   -0.60       -0.15 
 London ADRs                     797.60     -5.70   -0.71        2.46 
 Emrg Mkt                        952.20     -2.98   -0.31        3.91 
 Indx                                                      
 MSCI Russia                     741.77     -6.22   -0.83        0.68 
 Sberbank                         90.40     -0.52   -0.57       14.63 
 VTB                               0.06     -0.00   -1.67       -1.81 
 Gazprom                         156.35     -0.98   -0.62       -8.73 
 LUKOIL                         1832.50     -6.00   -0.33        7.64 
 Rostelecom                      119.32      0.74    0.62      -21.50 
 Dollar/Roub                      32.62      0.09    0.27        1.46 
 e                                                         
 Euro/Rouble                      40.41      0.11    0.27       -3.17 
 Rouble                           36.13      0.10    0.27       -0.93 
 basket                                                    
 DEBT                               Bid       Ask    %Rtn       Coupon
 Russia                            8.20      8.18    0.24         7.60
 10-yr bond                                                
 MONEY                              Bid       Ask   Close             
 MARKET                                                    
 Overnight                         5.00      5.50    4.50             
 rate                                                      
 
All data taken from Reuters at 0820 GMT

 (Editing by Susan Fenton)

