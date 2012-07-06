Russian stocks, rouble fall, weaker oil price hurts

* Russian stocks down, ahead of key U.S. data * Softer oil price drags down rouble * Sberbank boosted by H1 profit numbers By John Bowker MOSCOW, July 6 (Reuters) - Russian stocks and the rouble weakened on Friday on growing concerns about the world economic outlook and unnerved by a drop in the oil price. Investors were rattled as the price of oil, Russia's chief export, fell more than $1 to below $100 a barrel on world markets, reflecting worries that the global economy is slowing and demand for oil will ease. The rouble-traded MICEX index was down 1.1 percent to 1420.0 at 0907 GMT, extending a similar decline the previous session, while the dollar-based RTS was off 1.2 percent to 1371. The market was awaiting U.S. non-farm payrolls data due later in the session for further clues on the state of the world's biggest economy. "Investors will start this morning with a cautious stance while waiting for the biggest US economic data point of the month, the non-farm payrolls report," said Chris Weafer, chief strategist at Moscow-based Troika Dialog. "A bad number will send all markets lower, while a better-than-expected number will send investors into the weekend with a lot more optimism for a summer equity market rally," he said. Domestic investors were focused on banking shares, with VTB falling 1.5 percent, adding to a 2.75 percent slide the previous session after the bank's first-quarter results disappointed the market. Larger rival Sberbank gained 0.7 percent after posting a 7 percent rise in first-half profit by Russian accounting standards - used by analysts as a rough guide to internationally recognised earnings. The rouble shed 0.3 percent against the dollar to stand at $32.62 and 0.3 percent versus the euro to 40.41, declining at the same pace to 40.41 against the euro-dollar basket. Russian Latest Net % % Change on Markets Change Change year STOCKS MICEX 1427.95 -7.81 -0.54 1.83 RTS 1379.74 -8.33 -0.60 -0.15 London ADRs 797.60 -5.70 -0.71 2.46 Emrg Mkt 952.20 -2.98 -0.31 3.91 Indx MSCI Russia 741.77 -6.22 -0.83 0.68 Sberbank 90.40 -0.52 -0.57 14.63 VTB 0.06 -0.00 -1.67 -1.81 Gazprom 156.35 -0.98 -0.62 -8.73 LUKOIL 1832.50 -6.00 -0.33 7.64 Rostelecom 119.32 0.74 0.62 -21.50 Dollar/Roub 32.62 0.09 0.27 1.46 e Euro/Rouble 40.41 0.11 0.27 -3.17 Rouble 36.13 0.10 0.27 -0.93 basket DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon Russia 8.20 8.18 0.24 7.60 10-yr bond MONEY Bid Ask Close MARKET Overnight 5.00 5.50 4.50 rate TABLE FROM POWER PLUS PRO All data taken from Reuters at 0820 GMT (Editing by Susan Fenton)