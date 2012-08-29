FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lower oil price weakens Russia shares despite positive Sberbank
August 29, 2012 / 8:56 AM / 5 years ago

Lower oil price weakens Russia shares despite positive Sberbank

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Stock indexes give up early gains as oil price edges down
    * Sberbank outperforms on results, privatisation hopes
    * Lower oil price, debt repayments, taking toll on rouble

    By Jason Bush
    MOSCOW, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Weaker oil prices dragged Russia's stock indexes
lower on Wednesday, overcoming positive second quarter financial results from
the country's top lender Sberbank. 
    Trade remained light, with investors awaiting possible monetary stimulus
steps by the U.S. Federal Reserve.  At 0820 GMT the rouble-denominated MICEX
index had fallen by 0.1 percent to 1449.6 points, while the
dollar-denominated RTS had fallen by 0.5 percent to 1421.1 points.
    Both indexes edged upwards in early trading, but eased back during the
morning, weighed down by a weakening oil price. Brent futures fell below
$112 per barrel after signs that Hurricane Isaac will spare U.S. oil facilities.
    
    Market sentiment was nevertheless helped by the publication of financial
results by Sberbank, the blue chip state savings bank, which showed the bank
beating analysts' forecasts with a second quarter net profit of 83.1 billion
roubles ($2.6 billion). 
    Shares in Sberbank itself marginally outperformed, rising by 0.1 percent.
This follows an 1.7 percent rise on Tuesday in anticipation of the results.
    In a Wednesday morning note, analysts at VTB Capital said that investor
interest in the stock was being driven by expectations that the results would be
followed "very soon" by an announcement on the privatisation of a 7.6 percent
stake in Sberbank.
    Shares in steelmaker Severstal were up 0.3 percent, despite the
publication of second quarter results which showed a slide in earnings,
disappointing forecasts. 
    Second-tier corporate results published on Wednesday, by retailer M.Video
and drug-maker Pharmstandard, also came slightly below analysts' forecasts.
  
    Despite the slew of corporate results, analysts said that investors in
Russian stocks are presently more focused on international drivers, especially
the speech of Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke on Friday that may signal
fresh monetary stimulus, leading to limited trading.      
    The weaker oil price saw the rouble lose further ground on Wednesday. At
0820 GMT it had shed 0.4 percent against the dollar to 32.16, and
0.3 percent against the euro to 40.36, falling 0.4 percent to
35.85 against the euro-dollar currency basket.
    The rouble has weakened in recent days, departing from its usual pattern at
the end of the month, as major companies stock up on foreign currency to pay
annual dividends and redeem $14 billion in foreign debts falling due in
September.     
    
 Russian                       Latest       Net       %  % Change on
 Markets                                 Change  Change         year
 STOCKS                                                             
 MICEX                        1449.55     -1.26   -0.09        3.37 
 RTS                          1421.13     -7.75   -0.54        2.84 
 London ADRs                   823.14     -2.60   -0.31        5.74 
 Emrg Mkt                      956.11     -0.65   -0.07        4.33 
 Indx                                                    
 MSCI Russia  <.MIRU00000PU    764.11     -3.18   -0.41        3.71 
              >                                          
 Sberbank                       94.59      0.11    0.12       19.95 
 VTB                             0.06     -0.00   -0.11       -5.21 
 Gazprom                       156.17     -0.33   -0.21       -8.83 
 LUKOIL                       1883.80      2.80    0.15       10.65 
 Rostelecom                    125.95      0.71    0.57      -17.14 
 Dollar/Roub  <RUBUTSTN=MCX     32.16      0.14    0.44        0.04 
 e                                                       
 Euro/Rouble  <EURRUBTN=MCX     40.36      0.12    0.29       -3.31 
 Rouble                         35.85      0.13    0.37       -1.68 
 basket                                                  
 DEBT                             Bid       Ask    %Rtn       Coupon
 Russia                          7.85      7.82    0.22         7.60
 10-yr bond                                              
 MONEY                            Bid       Ask   Close             
 MARKET                                                  
 Overnight                       5.20      5.70    5.60             
 rate                                                    
    
All data taken from Reuters at 0820 GMT

 (Reporting by Jason Bush; Editing by Katya Golubkova)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
