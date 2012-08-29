UPDATE 1-Oil slide weakens Russia shares despite positive Sberbank

* Stock indexes give up early gains as oil price edges down

* Sberbank outperforms on results, privatisation hopes

* Lower oil price, debt repayments, taking toll on rouble (Updates prices)

By Jason Bush

MOSCOW, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Weaker oil prices dragged Russia’s stock indexes lower on Wednesday, overcoming positive second-quarter financial results from the country’s top lender, Sberbank.

Trade remained light, with investors waiting for any signs of monetary stimulus steps by the U.S. Federal Reserve. At 1500 GMT the rouble-denominated MICEX index had fallen by 0.9 percent to 1437.1 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS had fallen by 1.3 percent to 1410.2 points.

Both indexes edged upwards in early trading, but eased back during the day, weighed down by a weakening oil price. Brent futures fell towards $112 per barrel after signs that Hurricane Isaac will spare U.S. oil facilities.

Market sentiment was nevertheless helped by the publication of financial results by Sberbank, the blue chip state savings bank, which showed the bank beating analysts’ forecasts with a second-quarter net profit of 83.1 billion roubles ($2.6 billion).

Shares in Sberbank itself marginally outperformed, rising by 0.1 percent. This follows a 1.7 percent rise on Tuesday in anticipation of the results.

In a Wednesday morning note, analysts at VTB Capital said that investor interest in the stock was being driven by expectations that the results would be followed “very soon” by an announcement on the privatisation of a 7.6 percent stake in Sberbank.

Shares in steelmaker Severstal were down 2.2 percent, following the publication of second-quarter results which showed a slide in earnings, disappointing forecasts.

Second-tier corporate results published on Wednesday by retailer M.Video and drug-maker Pharmstandard were also slightly below analysts’ forecasts.

Despite the slew of corporate results, analysts said investors in Russian stocks are presently more focused on international drivers, especially the speech of Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke on Friday that may signal fresh monetary stimulus, leading to limited trading.

The weaker oil price saw the rouble lose further ground on Wednesday. At 1500 GMT it had shed 0.4 percent against the dollar to 32.15, and 0.2 percent against the euro to 40.29, falling 0.3 percent to 35.83 against the euro-dollar currency basket.

The rouble has weakened in recent days, departing from its usual pattern at the end of the month, as major companies stock up on foreign currency to pay annual dividends and redeem $14 billion in foreign debts falling due in September. (Reporting by Jason Bush; Editing by Katya Golubkova)