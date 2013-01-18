FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Retailers lead Russian shares higher, rouble slips
January 18, 2013 / 7:54 AM / in 5 years

Retailers lead Russian shares higher, rouble slips

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Magnit reports earnings next week
    * Index heavyweights in the black
    * Quiet trade ahead of long weekend in U.S.
    * Rouble slips amid mixed demand

    MOSCOW, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Russian stocks gained for a second day on Friday,
led by food retailers in anticipation of strong results next week and supported
by index heavyweights, while the rouble slipped back.
    At 0713 GMT, the dollar-denominated RTS index was up 0.86 percent at
1,599.1 points, while the rouble-based MICEX index rose 0.64 percent to
1,533.4 points.
    Stocks were supported by positive economic data from China overnight, and
the continued good performance of top stocks including Gazprom, which
reported stronger third-quarter earnings on Thursday, and Sberbank.
    Shares in fast-growing retailer Magnit gained by 2.8 percent in
anticipation of full 2012 earnings on Tuesday. Analysts predict the chain has
further to grow in 2013 on the back of Russia's rising middle class. Food
retailer Dixy also outperformed the market, at up 1.57 percent.
    Russia's Sberbank also helped to lift shares, trading at 0.81 percent up, as
the banks sector continued to gain on Thursday's growth, while Gazprom share
prices increased 0.52 percent. Trading was light ahead of a long weekend in the
United States, where Monday is a market holiday.
    The rouble slipped, at down 0.7 percent against the dollar to
30.21 and weakened 0.14 percent against the euro to 40.44, leaving
it down 0.11 percent at 34.82 against the dollar-euro basket.
    The currency has seen mixed demand, despite gaining support from the regular
end-of-month tax period, said analysts at VTB Bank. 
    "We believe that USDRUB might be stuck in the 30.20-30.40 range for the near
term, as the market seems balanced in terms of supply and demand," VTB analysts
commented. "On the other hand, the heaviest taxes are still ahead of us, so
exporters are likely to sell even more."
    They added that revived expectations of Euroclear starting to process OFZ
bonds could also fuel demand for the rouble. Russia's Federal Service for
Financial Markets said on Thursday it could see no legal or other obstacles to
the beginning of operations with Euroclear. 
    
 Russian                        Latest       Net       %  % Change on
 Markets                                  Change  Change         year
 STOCKS                                                              
 MICEX                         1533.44      9.70    0.64        9.36 
 RTS                           1599.09     13.65    0.86       15.72 
 London ADRs                    914.92      5.16    0.57        3.56 
 Emrg Mkt                      1081.07      7.92    0.74        2.45 
 Indx                                                     
 MSCI Russia                    846.68      5.01    0.60        4.85 
 Sberbank                       101.97      0.82    0.81        9.72 
 VTB                              0.06      0.00    0.83        8.66 
 Gazprom                        148.47      0.77    0.52        3.32 
 LUKOIL                        2018.70      6.00    0.30        0.92 
 Rostelecom                     123.76      1.12    0.91        2.79 
 Dollar/Roub                     30.21      0.02    0.07       -0.63 
 le                                                       
 Euro/Rouble                     40.44      0.06    0.14        0.45 
 Rouble                          34.82      0.04    0.11       -0.07 
 basket                                                   
 DEBT                              Bid       Ask    %Rtn       Coupon
 Russia                           6.59      6.58    0.40         7.60
 10-yr bond                                               
 MONEY                             Bid       Ask   Close             
 MARKET                                                   
 Overnight                        5.68      5.73    5.15             
 rate                                                     
   
All data taken from Reuters at 0713 GMT

 (Reporting By Reuters trainee Sonia Elks/editing Chris Pizzey, London MPG Desk,
+44 (0)207 542-4441)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
