UPDATE 1-Retailers lead Russian shares to 4-mth highs

* Magnit reports earnings next week * Index heavyweights in the black * Light trade ahead of long weekend in U.S. * Rouble slips (Adds details, updates prices) MOSCOW, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Russian stocks extended gains on Friday led by food retailers in anticipation of strong results next week, although the rouble slipped back. At 1317 GMT, the rouble-based MICEX index rose 0.9 percent to 1,536.8 points, a four-month high, while the dollar-denominated RTS index was up 0.9 percent at 1,598.9 points, having touched eight-month highs during the session. Stocks were supported by data showing economic growth in China, a major customer for Russia's metals and energy exports, was slightly stronger than expected in the last months of 2012. The sustained performance of top stocks including Gazprom, which reported stronger third-quarter earnings on Thursday, and Sberbank, also buoyed the index. "We are overweight financials within Russia and Sberbank remains our favorite vehicle for exposure... Yet keep an eye on VTB possibly going for a $3 billion share placement in second quarter 2013 as a technical risk," Alex Kantarovich, head of Russian research at J.P. Morgan, said in a note. Russia's Sberbank also helped to lift shares, rising 1.5 percent, as the bank sector continued to gain on Thursday's growth, while Gazprom rose 0.6 percent. However, trading volumes were light before a long weekend in the United States, where Monday is a market holiday. Fast-growing retailer Magnit gained by 2.1 percent in anticipation of full 2012 earnings on Tuesday. Analysts predict the chain has further to grow in 2013 on the back of Russia's rising middle class. Food retailer Dixy also outperformed the market, up 3.2 percent. "The consumer sector is the most promising. All retailers still have vast opportunities for business growth. It (the sector) is less dependent on global economic cycles," said Ariel Chyorny, an analyst at Allianz Rosno. The rouble slipped 0.3 percent against the dollar to 30.27 but firmed 0.1 percent against the euro to 40.34, leaving it down 0.1 percent at 34.81 against the dollar-euro basket. "We believe dollar/rouble might be stuck in the 30.20-30.40 range for the near term, as the market seems balanced in terms of supply and demand," VTB Capital analysts commented. "On the other hand, the heaviest taxes are still ahead of us, so exporters are likely to sell (foreign currency) even more." They added that revived expectations of Euroclear starting to process OFZ bonds could also fuel demand for the rouble. Russia's Federal Service for Financial Markets said on Thursday it saw no legal or other obstacles to the beginning of operations by Euroclear. The yield on Russia's 10-year benchmark treasury bonds fell to 6.6 percent on Friday after rising to 6.66 percent during the previous session. Russian Markets Latest Net % Change % Change Change on year STOCKS MICEX 1536.82 13.08 0.86 9.60 RTS 1598.85 13.41 0.85 15.70 London ADRs 921.51 6.59 0.72 4.31 Emrg Mkt Indx 1080.29 7.14 0.67 2.38 MSCI Russia 847.71 6.04 0.72 4.98 Sberbank 102.68 1.53 1.51 10.48 VTB 0.06 0.00 0.78 8.60 Gazprom 148.60 0.90 0.61 3.41 LUKOIL 2016.00 3.30 0.16 0.79 Rostelecom 124.40 1.76 1.44 3.32 Dollar/Rouble 30.27 0.08 0.26 -0.44 Euro/Rouble 40.34 -0.04 -0.09 0.21 Rouble basket 34.81 0.03 0.08 -0.10 DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon Russia 10-yr bond 6.59 6.58 0.40 7.60 MONEY MARKET Bid Ask Close Overnight rate 5.33 5.84 5.15 All data taken from Reuters at 1317 GMT (Writing by Reuters trainee Sonia Elks and Maya Dyakina, additional reporting by Zlata Garasyuta, editing by Jason Bush/Ruth Pitchford)