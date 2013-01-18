FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Retailers lead Russian shares to 4-mth highs
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
Energy & Environment
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 18, 2013 / 2:21 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Retailers lead Russian shares to 4-mth highs

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Magnit reports earnings next week
    * Index heavyweights in the black
    * Light trade ahead of long weekend in U.S.
    * Rouble slips

 (Adds details, updates prices)
    MOSCOW, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Russian stocks extended gains on Friday led by
food retailers in anticipation of strong results next week, although the rouble
slipped back.
    At 1317 GMT, the rouble-based MICEX index rose 0.9 percent to 1,536.8
points, a four-month high, while the dollar-denominated RTS index was up
0.9 percent at 1,598.9 points, having touched eight-month highs during the
session.
    Stocks were supported by data showing economic growth in China, a major
customer for Russia's metals and energy exports, was slightly stronger than
expected in the last months of 2012. The sustained performance of top stocks
including Gazprom, which reported stronger third-quarter earnings on
Thursday, and Sberbank, also buoyed the index.
    "We are overweight financials within Russia and Sberbank remains our
favorite vehicle for exposure... Yet keep an eye on VTB possibly going for a $3
billion share placement in second quarter 2013 as a technical risk," Alex
Kantarovich, head of Russian research at J.P. Morgan, said in a note.
    Russia's Sberbank also helped to lift shares, rising 1.5 percent, as the
bank sector continued to gain on Thursday's growth, while Gazprom rose 0.6
percent. However, trading volumes were light before a long weekend in the United
States, where Monday is a market holiday.
    Fast-growing retailer Magnit gained by 2.1 percent in anticipation
of full 2012 earnings on Tuesday. Analysts predict the chain has further to grow
in 2013 on the back of Russia's rising middle class. Food retailer Dixy
 also outperformed the market, up 3.2 percent.
    "The consumer sector is the most promising. All retailers still have vast
opportunities for business growth. It (the sector) is less dependent on global
economic cycles," said Ariel Chyorny, an analyst at Allianz Rosno.
    The rouble slipped 0.3 percent against the dollar to 30.27
but firmed 0.1 percent against the euro to 40.34, leaving it down
0.1 percent at 34.81 against the dollar-euro basket.
    "We believe dollar/rouble might be stuck in the 30.20-30.40 range for the
near term, as the market seems balanced in terms of supply and demand," VTB
Capital analysts commented. "On the other hand, the heaviest taxes are still
ahead of us, so exporters are likely to sell (foreign currency) even more."
    They added that revived expectations of Euroclear starting to process OFZ
bonds could also fuel demand for the rouble. Russia's Federal Service for
Financial Markets said on Thursday it saw no legal or other obstacles to the
beginning of operations by Euroclear. 
    The yield on Russia's 10-year benchmark treasury bonds fell to
6.6 percent on Friday after rising to 6.66 percent during the previous session. 
  
    
 Russian Markets                       Latest        Net  % Change  % Change
                                                  Change             on year
 STOCKS                                                                     
 MICEX                                1536.82      13.08      0.86     9.60 
 RTS                                  1598.85      13.41      0.85    15.70 
 London ADRs                           921.51       6.59      0.72     4.31 
 Emrg Mkt Indx                        1080.29       7.14      0.67     2.38 
 MSCI Russia                           847.71       6.04      0.72     4.98 
 Sberbank                              102.68       1.53      1.51    10.48 
 VTB                                     0.06       0.00      0.78     8.60 
 Gazprom                               148.60       0.90      0.61     3.41 
 LUKOIL                               2016.00       3.30      0.16     0.79 
 Rostelecom                            124.40       1.76      1.44     3.32 
 Dollar/Rouble                          30.27       0.08      0.26    -0.44 
 Euro/Rouble                            40.34      -0.04     -0.09     0.21 
 Rouble basket                          34.81       0.03      0.08    -0.10 
 DEBT                                     Bid        Ask      %Rtn    Coupon
 Russia 10-yr bond                       6.59       6.58      0.40      7.60
 MONEY MARKET                             Bid        Ask     Close          
 Overnight rate                          5.33       5.84      5.15          
 
   
All data taken from Reuters at 1317 GMT

 (Writing by Reuters trainee Sonia Elks and Maya Dyakina, additional reporting
by Zlata Garasyuta, editing by Jason Bush/Ruth Pitchford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.