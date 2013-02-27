Russian stocks rebound modestly from 2013 low

* Russian stock indexes make small gains after hitting 2-month lows * Rouble edges up against dollar and basket, helped by tax payment period MOSCOW, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Russian stocks recovered slightly on Wednesday morning after tumbling to two-month lows the previous day, while the rouble also inched up, helped by monthly tax payments. At 0728 GMT, the dollar-based RTS index was up 0.2 percent to 1,533.4 points, while its rouble-based peer MICEX rose 0.3 percent to 1,489.1 points. The Russian indexes handed back all of the ground they have gained this year in Tuesday's session, as global investors slashed holdings of stocks and emerging market assets after Italian elections ended in what may prove a damaging deadlock. Positive news overnight on U.S. housebuilding and consumption, and growth in Asian markets, saw the market pick up again on Wednesday. "While the broad news flow remains rather gloomy, especially if one considers the slowing macro indicators in Russia... and the fact that markets remain jumpy at best, some investors do not rule out the possibility of a quick turnaround already today," analysts at Sberbank Investment Research said in a note. An Italian bond sale is likely to set the tone in early trade. Investors will also be looking at weekly Russian inflation figures. The rouble recovered from two-month lows against the dollar, rising by 0.2 percent to 30.59. It was two kopecks weaker versus the euro at 40.03, leaving the currency overall two kopecks stronger at 34.84 against the euro-dollar basket. Dealers said there was support from the monthly tax payment period, when companies convert export earnings to pay their dues in roubles. Russian Latest Net % % Change Markets Change Change on year STOCKS MICEX 1489.08 4.41 0.30 6.19 RTS 1533.38 2.56 0.17 10.96 London ADRs 876.14 -17.72 -1.98 -0.83 Emrg Mkt 1045.97 3.26 0.31 -0.87 Indx MSCI Russia 810.71 3.37 0.42 0.39 Sberbank 104.52 0.38 0.36 12.46 VTB 0.05 -0.00 -0.58 1.62 Gazprom 136.81 0.31 0.23 -4.79 LUKOIL 1973.20 3.20 0.16 -1.35 Rostelecom 117.60 0.14 0.12 -2.33 Dollar/Roub 30.59 -0.04 -0.15 0.60 le Euro/Rouble 40.03 0.02 0.04 -0.57 Rouble 34.84 -0.02 -0.05 -0.01 basket DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon Russia 6.71 6.68 -0.04 7.60 10-yr bond MONEY Bid Ask Close MARKET Overnight 5.60 6.10 6.00 rate All data taken from Reuters at 0728 GMT (Reporting by Sonia Elks and Aleesandra Prentice, editing by Jason Bush and Patrick Graham)