FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian stocks rebound modestly from 2013 low
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 27, 2013 / 8:36 AM / 5 years ago

Russian stocks rebound modestly from 2013 low

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Russian stock indexes make small gains after hitting 2-month lows
    * Rouble edges up against dollar and basket, helped by tax payment period

    MOSCOW, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Russian stocks recovered slightly on Wednesday
morning after tumbling to two-month lows the previous day, while the rouble also
inched up, helped by monthly tax payments.
    At 0728 GMT, the dollar-based RTS index was up 0.2 percent to
1,533.4 points, while its rouble-based peer MICEX rose 0.3 percent to
1,489.1 points. 
    The Russian indexes handed back all of the ground they have gained this year
in Tuesday's session, as global investors slashed holdings of stocks and
emerging market assets after Italian elections ended in what may prove a
damaging deadlock. 
    Positive news overnight on U.S. housebuilding and consumption, and growth in
Asian markets, saw the market pick up again on Wednesday.
    "While the broad news flow remains rather gloomy, especially if one
considers the slowing macro indicators in Russia... and the fact that markets
remain jumpy at best, some investors do not rule out the possibility of a quick
turnaround already today," analysts at Sberbank Investment Research said in a
note.
    An Italian bond sale is likely to set the tone in early trade. Investors
will also be looking at weekly Russian inflation figures.
    The rouble recovered from two-month lows against the dollar,
rising by 0.2 percent to 30.59. It was two kopecks weaker versus the euro at
40.03, leaving the currency overall two kopecks stronger at 34.84
against the euro-dollar basket. Dealers said there was support from the
monthly tax payment period, when companies convert export earnings to pay their
dues in roubles.
    
 Russian                        Latest      Net       %    % Change
 Markets                                 Change  Change     on year
 STOCKS                                                            
 MICEX                         1489.08     4.41    0.30       6.19 
 RTS                           1533.38     2.56    0.17      10.96 
 London ADRs                    876.14   -17.72   -1.98      -0.83 
 Emrg Mkt                      1045.97     3.26    0.31      -0.87 
 Indx                                                    
 MSCI Russia                    810.71     3.37    0.42       0.39 
 Sberbank                       104.52     0.38    0.36      12.46 
 VTB                              0.05    -0.00   -0.58       1.62 
 Gazprom                        136.81     0.31    0.23      -4.79 
 LUKOIL                        1973.20     3.20    0.16      -1.35 
 Rostelecom                     117.60     0.14    0.12      -2.33 
 Dollar/Roub                     30.59    -0.04   -0.15       0.60 
 le                                                      
 Euro/Rouble                     40.03     0.02    0.04      -0.57 
 Rouble                          34.84    -0.02   -0.05      -0.01 
 basket                                                  
 DEBT                              Bid      Ask    %Rtn      Coupon
 Russia                           6.71     6.68   -0.04        7.60
 10-yr bond                                              
 MONEY                             Bid      Ask   Close            
 MARKET                                                  
 Overnight                        5.60     6.10    6.00            
 rate                                                    
 

All data taken from Reuters at 0728 GMT

 (Reporting by Sonia Elks and Aleesandra Prentice, editing by Jason Bush and
Patrick Graham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.