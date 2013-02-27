FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Russian assets around 2013 lows, demand poor at T-bonds sale
February 27, 2013 / 2:36 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Russian assets around 2013 lows, demand poor at T-bonds sale

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Russia's weekly treasury bonds sale disappoints
    * Domestic yields rise, Eurobond yields stay at multi-month highs
    * Rouble edges up against dollar and basket, helped by tax payment period

 (Adds latest prices, comments)
    MOSCOW, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Russian assets oscillated around 2013 lows on
Wednesday, with fragility in global markets also dampening demand at the weekly
sale of the country's treasury bonds, which has drawn good demand in previous
weeks.
    The rouble was aided by oil prices rising from one-month low to near $113 a
barrel of Brent, firming 0.1 percent versus the dollar to 30.61
 at 1400 GMT, still moored near its weakest level since December.
    Yields on domestic bonds, the so-called OFZs, climbed by couple basis points
on average since early this week, because of the weak rouble. 
    The finance ministry managed to sell only half of the 25 billion roubles
($815.91 million) worth of five-year OFZ bonds, fulfilling all demand, despite
offering a small premium to the secondary market. 
    The weekly auction had been mostly a success in recent months, ahead of the
February introduction of the euroclear settlement, which eased access of foreign
investors to the papers.
    "Demand at today's auction came primarily from local investors," said Evgeny
Koshelev, fixed income analyst at Rosbank in Moscow.
    "The share of speculative investors in government papers, will momentarily
increase market volatility and if the flight from risky assets in overseas
markets accelerate, then there could be a protracted correction."
    Sberbank Investment Research analysts said a probable selloff in the coming
days on the back of external instability will largely attract longer-dated
papers, not medium-dated bonds.
    "Demand for government paper is being supported by Russian banks," the
analysts said in a note on Wednesday.
    "Foreign investors also give preference to these instruments, as they still
do not see the fundamentals to acquire longer-dated paper."
    Russia's Eurobonds also saw their yields hold at multi-month highs on
Wednesday, with the yield of the benchmark paper maturing in 2030 at 3.09
percent, its highest since late September. 
    Russian stocks traded little changed on the day after tumbling to two-month
lows the previous day, with the dollar-based RTS index down 0.1 percent
to 1,527.4 points, and its rouble-based peer MICEX also down 0.1 percent
to 1,483.8 points. 
    The Russian indexes ceded all the ground gained this year in Tuesday's
session, as global investors slashed holdings of stocks and emerging market
assets after Italian elections ended in what may prove a damaging deadlock. 
    Positive news overnight on U.S. housebuilding and consumption, and growth in
Asian markets, brought only a momentary relief early on Wednesday.
    The rouble was 0.1 percent weaker versus the euro at 40.05,
leaving the currency overall unchanged at 34.85 against the euro-dollar basket
.
    Dealers said support for the rouble was visible from exporter, forced to
convert export earnings to pay their dues in roubles at the end of each month.
    
 Russian                            Latest  Net Change  % Change   % Change
 Markets                                                            on year
 STOCKS                                                                    
 MICEX                             1483.82       -0.85     -0.06      5.82 
 RTS                               1527.42       -0.70     -0.05     10.53 
 London ADRs                        875.96       -0.18     -0.02     -0.85 
 Emrg Mkt Indx                     1044.17        1.46      0.14     -1.05 
 MSCI Russia                        808.78        1.44      0.18      0.15 
 Sberbank                           103.10       -1.04     -1.00     10.93 
 VTB                                  0.05        0.00      0.20      2.43 
 Gazprom                            137.80        1.30      0.95     -4.11 
 LUKOIL                            1975.40        5.40      0.27     -1.24 
 Rostelecom                         117.00       -0.46     -0.39     -2.82 
 Dollar/Rouble                       30.61       -0.03     -0.09      0.65 
 Euro/Rouble                         40.05        0.03      0.08     -0.53 
 Rouble basket                       34.85       -0.00      0.00      0.04 
 DEBT                                  Bid         Ask      %Rtn     Coupon
 Russia 10-yr                         6.71        6.68     -0.04       7.60
 bond                                                             
 MONEY MARKET                          Bid         Ask     Close           
 Overnight rate                       5.50        6.00      6.00           
 All data taken from Reuters at 1400 GMT
($1 = 30.6405 Russian roubles)

 (Reporting by Lidia Kelly, Sonia Elks and Alessandra Prentice; Writing by Lidia
Kelly; editing by Maya Dyakina, Ron Askew)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
