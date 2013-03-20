Russian financial stocks boosted after Cyprus rejects bank levy

By Sonia Elks MOSCOW, Mar 20 - Russian financial firms were the strongest performers on the Moscow stock market on Wednesday after the rejection by Cypriot lawmakers of a proposed bank levy boosted hopes for a reduced impact on Russian investors. Russian banks, some of which are exposed to Cyprus as a favoured offshore haven, had led shares in a tumble downwards on Monday and Tuesday on news of the plan for a one-off levy of up to 10 percent on deposits as part of an EU bail-out. Around $12 billion was placed in Cyprus by Russian banks, while corporate deposits amounted to $19 billion at the end of 2012, according to Moody's rating agency. Russia's No. 2 bank VTB, which is thought to be particularly exposed to Cyprus, was one of the market's top performers, trading up 1.30 percent, after spending two days as one of the worst performers, while the financial sector as a whole was up by 0.64 percent, in contrast to losses elsewhere. VTB said on Wednesday if a bank deposit levy is enforced in Cyprus it would re-examine its business in the country, adding that any loss from its operations there in a worst-case scenario could be "tens of millions of euros". At 0735 GMT the rouble-based MICEX was up 0.12 percent at 1,450.93 points, while the dollar-based RTS index was down 0.06 percent at 1,477.88 points. Analysts at EnergoCapital investment group suggested that Russian market may interpret the Cypriot market's rejection on the EU bailout as a positive, and tipped the financials sector for an upswing. "The decision places the country in a position of considerable dependence on assistance from Russia, which may act as a guarantor of Russian investors' interests in the Cypriot market," they wrote in a note. However, numerous analysts warned that stocks will remain volatile until a bailout for Cyprus is resolved. "The situation will remain fluid until at least the end of the week," said Chris Weafer, chief strategist at Sberbank Investment Research. Russian stocks also saw losses in the metals and mining sector, reflecting concerns over Eurozone growth, with steel and coal group Mechel dropping 1.73 percent and top aluminium producer Rusal down 1.23 percent. The rouble climbed, supported by rising prices for oil, Russia's main export and local end-of-month tax demands. The currency rose 0.18 percent the dollar at 30.93, and also rose by 0.15 percent against a weaker euro at 39.90. Russian Latest Net % % Change Markets Change Change on year STOCKS MICEX 1450.93 1.73 0.12 3.47 RTS 1477.88 -0.94 -0.06 6.95 London ADRs 851.63 -11.88 -1.38 -3.60 Emrg Mkt 1025.98 1.02 0.10 -2.77 Indx MSCI Russia 789.44 0.21 0.03 -2.24 Sberbank 100.34 0.62 0.62 7.96 VTB 0.05 0.00 1.30 -2.69 Gazprom 141.72 -0.62 -0.44 -1.38 LUKOIL 1943.00 3.80 0.20 -2.86 Rostelecom 116.54 1.50 1.30 -3.21 Dollar/Roub 30.93 -0.06 -0.18 1.71 le Euro/Rouble 39.90 -0.06 -0.15 -0.90 Rouble 34.96 -0.06 -0.17 0.35 basket DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon Russia 6.93 6.90 -0.03 7.60 10-yr bond MONEY Bid Ask Close MARKET Overnight 5.65 6.15 5.75 rate All data taken from Reuters at 0735 GMT (Compiled by Sonia Elks)