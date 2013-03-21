FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia stocks resist European slide, all eyes on Cyprus
March 21, 2013 / 9:57 AM / in 5 years

Russia stocks resist European slide, all eyes on Cyprus

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

By Sonia Elks
    MOSCOW, March 21 (Reuters) - Russian shares resisted losses for European
stock markets on Thursday, helped by steady oil prices and hopes that Russian
interests might yet emerge in credit from a financial crisis in Cyprus.
    Russia and favoured tax haven Cyprus are continuing talks on a package to
bail out the island in a crisis that puts Russian assets there at risk but may
also offer opportunities for it to take control of strategic assets.
 
    Cypriot Finance Minister Michael Sarris said early on Thursday that he saw
no major stumbling blocks remaining in talks to get Russia to extend a loan and
invest in its banking and/or natural gas industries. 
    "Germany and other European countries seem to be happy to see Russia
contributing to any new rescue package for Cyprus," Sberbank analysts said in a
note to clients. "In our view, Russia is trying to receive as much benefit as
possible from this situation."
    Stocks on the Russian markets stabilised yesterday, and were trading in
positive territory as investors re-analysed the extent of Russia's exposure.
    Cyprus central bank head Panikos Dmitriadis suggested total Russian deposits
stand at between 5 billion to 10 billion euros in an interview with Vedomosti
newspaper - down from a Moody's report estimating that corporate deposits alone
reached $19 billion by the end of 2012.
    At 0752 GMT the rouble-based MICEX was up 0.33 percent at 1,463.86
points, while the dollar-based RTS index was up 0.09 percent at 1,490.73
points.
    Russian banks, which have been seen as a barometer to the Russian stock
market response, were trading mildly positively, with the financial sector up
0.11 percent.
    Stocks in Russia's number two bank VTB, which is thought to be
particularly exposed to the Cypriot economy, were trading up 0.13 percent, and
Sberbank was up 0.8 percent.
    Still, Natalia Orlova, chief economist at Alfa Bank, suggested there may be
real concern over whether Russian money in Cyprus could be retrieved, as
evidenced by prime minister Dmitry Medvedev's threat on Wednesday to withdraw
the double-taxation treaty with Cyprus.
    She added that the cabinet may also be looking to use the crisis to reduce
Russia's capital outflows, which totalled $6 billion net in February and $14-16
billion in the year to date.
    "While we believe that the Cyprus turmoil is unlikely to result in the
return of Russian corporate capital, private individuals may well repatriate
some of their savings to Russia as soon as they have access to their Cyprus
deposits," she said.
    The rouble dipped 0.27 percent down to the dollar at 30.93,
and was down by 0.31 percent against the euro at 40.03. It was
also down 0.29 percent against the rouble-dollar basket.
    
 Russian                        Latest      Net       %    % Change
 Markets                                 Change  Change     on year
 STOCKS                                                            
 MICEX                         1463.86     4.83    0.33       4.40 
 RTS                           1490.73     1.39    0.09       7.88 
 London ADRs                    860.28     8.65    1.02      -2.62 
 Emrg Mkt                      1025.59    -0.76   -0.07      -2.81 
 Indx                                                    
 MSCI Russia                    797.00     1.37    0.17      -1.30 
 Sberbank                       103.20     0.82    0.80      11.04 
 VTB                              0.05     0.00    0.13      -2.13 
 Gazprom                        143.45     1.31    0.92      -0.17 
 LUKOIL                        1944.60    -4.00   -0.21      -2.78 
 Rostelecom                     121.58     4.22    3.60       0.98 
 Dollar/Roub                     30.93     0.08    0.27       1.73 
 le                                                      
 Euro/Rouble                     40.03     0.12    0.31      -0.58 
 Rouble                          35.03     0.10    0.29       0.53 
 basket                                                  
 DEBT                              Bid      Ask    %Rtn      Coupon
 Russia                           6.92     6.91   -0.02        7.60
 10-yr bond                                              
 MONEY                             Bid      Ask   Close            
 MARKET                                                  
 Overnight                        5.50     6.00    5.65            
 rate                                                    
 All data taken from Reuters at 0752 GMT

 (Reporting by Sonia Elks; editing by Patrick Graham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
