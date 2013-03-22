FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian stocks drop after Cyprus fails to secure lifeline from Moscow
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 22, 2013 / 9:17 AM / 5 years ago

Russian stocks drop after Cyprus fails to secure lifeline from Moscow

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Russian indexes down 0.4-0.5 pct after Cyprus talks end without deal
    * Poor GDP data weighs on consumer stocks
    * Rouble edges up on weaker euro, monthly taxes

    By Sonia Elks
    MOSCOW, 22 March (Reuters) - Russian stocks fell again on Friday morning
after talks between Moscow and Cyprus on a funding lifeline for the
Mediterranean island ended with no deal,  risking further turmoil in the euro
zone.
    At 0740 GMT the rouble-based MICEX was down 0.5 percent at 1,451.9
points, while the dollar-based RTS index had dipped 0.4 percent to
1,479.3 points. 
    The Cypriot finance minister was forced to fly home without a deal from
Russia, raising fears that the island's banks could fall into a financial
meltdown that could push it out of the euro currency zone. 
    The talks broke up overnight without even an agreement for Russia to extend
an existing $2.5 billion euro loan to Cyprus.
    Analysts at VTB Capital said that the European Central Bank's warning on
Thursday that it would cut off its Emergency Liquidity Assistance to Cyprus on
Monday if the island does not secure an EU bailout agreement by then had
effectively cut off all hopes of a Russian-led bailout. 
    Russian investors also have substantial deposits in Cypriot banks.
    Anastasia Sosnova, an analyst at Rossiysky Capital bank, said investors in
Russian stocks were focused on the euro zone and increasingly concerned that
Cypriot banks could lose outside support if they fail to meet the ECB deadline.
    "A return of positive sentiment to the market will only be possible if there
is positive news form Cyprus," she said in a note.
    Russian banks are especially exposed to Cyprus and the financial sector
index was down by 0.5 percent. No. 2 bank VTB was down by 0.3 percent
while Sberbank fell 1.1 percent.
    Gloomy economic data on Thursday, showing Russia's economy slowed sharply in
February as exports declined, added to the market caution. Shares of consumer
goods and services were down by 0.6  percent as a group.
    Energy stocks also fell as global oil prices dipped towards $107 per barrel
.
    Gas giant Gazprom was down 0.5 percent, helping to pull the market
down.
    The rouble, however, strengthened on the back of a weakening euro, and was
also supported by demand for end-of-month tax payments.
     The rouble was up one kopeck against the dollar at 30.92,
and increased 0.2 percent against the euro to 39.88. It left the
currency up 0.1 percent against the rouble-dollar basket at 34.95. 
  
 Russian                        Latest      Net       %   % Change
 Markets                                 Change  Change    on year
 STOCKS                                                           
 MICEX                         1451.92    -7.30   -0.50      3.54 
 RTS                           1479.30    -6.43   -0.43      7.05 
 London ADRs                    859.12    -1.16   -0.13     -2.76 
 Emrg Mkt                      1017.16    -5.27   -0.52     -3.61 
 Indx                                                    
 MSCI Russia                    790.50    -4.26   -0.54     -2.11 
 Sberbank                       100.60    -1.10   -1.08      8.24 
 VTB                              0.05    -0.00   -0.33     -3.88 
 Gazprom                        141.61    -0.71   -0.50     -1.45 
 LUKOIL                        1938.90    -1.10   -0.06     -3.06 
 Rostelecom                     122.75     1.40    1.15      1.95 
 Dollar/Roub                     30.92    -0.01   -0.04      1.70 
 le                                                      
 Euro/Rouble                     39.88    -0.06   -0.16     -0.95 
 Rouble                          34.95    -0.03   -0.10      0.32 
 basket                                                  
 DEBT                              Bid      Ask    %Rtn     Coupon
 Russia                           6.93     6.90   -0.04       7.60
 10-yr bond                                              
 MONEY                             Bid      Ask   Close           
 MARKET                                                  
 Overnight                        5.60     6.00    5.40           
 rate                                                    
 
    
All data taken from Reuters at 0740 GMT

 (Editing by Jason Bush and Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.