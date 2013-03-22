UPDATE 1-Russian stocks drop after Cyprus fails to secure lifeline from Moscow

* Russian indexes down 0.4-0.5 pct after Cyprus talks end without deal * Poor GDP data weighs on consumer stocks * Rouble edges up on weaker euro, monthly taxes (Updates prices, adds comments, details) MOSCOW, 22 March (Reuters) - Moscow stock indexes headed for their biggest weekly loss since May 2012 on Friday, as investors assessed possible damage for Russian assets coming from unsuccessful attempts to find a resolution to Cyprus bailout talks. At 1319 GMT the rouble-based MICEX was down 0.8 percent on the day at 1,447,5 points, while the dollar-based RTS index had dipped 0.7 percent to 1,475.7 points. MICEX was down 3.4 percent and RTS down 4.2 percent on the week. The European Central Bank has given Cyprus until Monday to raise 5.8 billion euros it needs to secure a bailout, or face losing emergency funding for its crippled banks. As talks in Moscow on a possible funding lifeline from Russia to Cyprus ended without result, Cypriot authorities are calling to impose capital controls to stem a flood of funds leaving the island when banks reopen, which they are expected to do on Tuesday after a week-long shutdown. Russian banks are deemed especially exposed to Cyprus, as a favoured offshore haven and transaction hub. MICEX's financial sector index was down by 0.5 percent. No. 2 bank VTB was down by 0.6 percent while Sberbank fell 2.1 percent. Russia-dedicated funds for the week until Wednesday saw outflows of $139 million, or 0.98 percent of assets under management, hitting the third worse week since December 2011, EPFR Global data showed. "This data is the direct result of risks, associated with the fact that the majority of Russian companies have processing centers in Cyprus. People are trying to cash out," said Ivan Samokhin, an equity salesman at Aton. Gloomy economic data on Thursday, showing Russia's economy slowed sharply in February as exports declined and consumer demand weakened, added to investors' cautiousness. Shares of consumer goods and services were down by 0.6 percent with retailers losing their appeal as a safer bet on the Russian market after the macro data. Energy stocks also fell as global oil prices dipped towards $107 per barrel . The rouble, however, strengthened, supported by demand for end-of-month tax payments. The rouble was up 0.1 percent against the dollar at 30.90, but weakened 0.2 percent against the euro to 40.00, leaving it flat against the rouble-dollar basket at 35.00. Russia's treasury bonds held firm, with the yield on OFZ papers maturing in 2027 falling by 4 basis points to 7.4 percent over the week. Rosbank strategists saw buying opportunities in longer-dated OFZ bonds on the back of a steeper OFZ curve and forthcoming monetary policy easing. "Despite a disappointing start on Euroclearability of local bonds, we remain bullish on long-end OFZs on both fundamental and technical considerations. We have started to see buying interest on local bonds at current levels amid uncertainty surrounding the eurozone," Rosbank said in a note. Russian Markets Latest Net % % Change Change Change on year STOCKS MICEX 1447,46 -11,76 -0,81 3,23 RTS 1475,72 -10,01 -0,67 6,79 London ADRs 851,88 -7,24 -0,84 -3,57 Emrg Mkt Indx 1015,68 -6,75 -0,66 -3,75 MSCI Russia 788,34 -6,42 -0,81 -2,38 Sberbank 99,61 -2,09 -2,06 7,18 VTB 0,05 -0,00 -0,60 -4,14 Gazprom 141,32 -1,00 -0,70 -1,66 LUKOIL 1950,00 10,00 0,52 -2,51 Rostelecom 121,58 0,23 0,19 0,98 Dollar/Rouble 30,90 -0,04 -0,11 1,62 Euro/Rouble 40,00 0,06 0,15 -0,64 Rouble basket 35,00 0,01 0,02 0,44 DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon Russia 10-yr bond 6,93 6,90 -0,04 7,60 MONEY MARKET Bid Ask Close Overnight rate 5,85 6,25 5,40 All data taken from Reuters at 1319 GMT (Additional reporting by Zlata Garasyuta and Sonia Elks; Writing by Maya Dyakina, editing by Jason Bush, Ron Askew)