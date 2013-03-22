FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Russian stocks drop after Cyprus fails to secure lifeline from Moscow
March 22, 2013 / 2:16 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Russian stocks drop after Cyprus fails to secure lifeline from Moscow

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Russian indexes down 0.4-0.5 pct after Cyprus talks end without deal
    * Poor GDP data weighs on consumer stocks
    * Rouble edges up on weaker euro, monthly taxes

 (Updates prices, adds comments, details)
    MOSCOW, 22 March (Reuters) - Moscow stock indexes headed for their biggest
weekly loss since May 2012 on Friday, as investors assessed possible damage for
Russian assets coming from unsuccessful attempts to find a resolution to Cyprus
bailout talks.    
    At 1319 GMT the rouble-based MICEX was down 0.8 percent on the day at
1,447,5 points, while the dollar-based RTS index had dipped 0.7 percent
to 1,475.7 points. MICEX was down 3.4 percent and RTS down 4.2 percent on the
week.
    The European Central Bank has given Cyprus until Monday to raise 5.8 billion
euros it needs to secure a bailout, or face losing emergency funding for its
crippled banks. 
    As talks in Moscow on a possible funding lifeline from Russia to Cyprus
ended without result, Cypriot authorities are calling to impose capital controls
to stem a flood of funds leaving the island when banks reopen, which they are
expected to do on Tuesday after a week-long shutdown. 
    Russian banks are deemed especially exposed to Cyprus, as a favoured
offshore haven and transaction hub. MICEX's financial sector index was down by
0.5 percent. No. 2 bank VTB was down by 0.6 percent while Sberbank
 fell 2.1 percent.
    Russia-dedicated funds for the week until Wednesday saw outflows of $139
million, or 0.98 percent of assets under management, hitting the third worse
week since December 2011, EPFR Global data showed.
    "This data is the direct result of risks, associated with the fact that the
majority of Russian companies have processing centers in Cyprus. People are
trying to cash out," said Ivan Samokhin, an equity salesman at Aton.    
    Gloomy economic data on Thursday, showing Russia's economy slowed sharply in
February as exports declined and consumer demand weakened, added to investors'
cautiousness.
    Shares of consumer goods and services were down by 0.6 percent 
with retailers losing their appeal as a safer bet on the Russian market after
the macro data.    
    Energy stocks also fell as global oil prices dipped towards $107 per barrel
.
     The rouble, however, strengthened, supported by demand for end-of-month tax
payments.
     The rouble was up 0.1 percent against the dollar at 30.90,
but weakened 0.2 percent against the euro to 40.00, leaving it
flat against the rouble-dollar basket at 35.00. 
    Russia's treasury bonds held firm, with the yield on OFZ papers maturing in
2027 falling by 4 basis points to 7.4 percent over the week.
Rosbank strategists saw buying opportunities in longer-dated OFZ bonds on the
back of a steeper OFZ curve and forthcoming monetary policy easing.
   "Despite a disappointing start on Euroclearability of local bonds, we remain
bullish on long-end OFZs on both fundamental and technical considerations. We
have started to see buying interest on local bonds at current levels amid
uncertainty surrounding the eurozone," Rosbank said in a note.
 Russian Markets                          Latest     Net        %  % Change
                                                  Change   Change   on year
 STOCKS                                                                    
 MICEX                                   1447,46  -11,76    -0,81     3,23 
 RTS                                     1475,72  -10,01    -0,67     6,79 
 London ADRs                              851,88   -7,24    -0,84    -3,57 
 Emrg Mkt Indx                           1015,68   -6,75    -0,66    -3,75 
 MSCI Russia                              788,34   -6,42    -0,81    -2,38 
 Sberbank                                  99,61   -2,09    -2,06     7,18 
 VTB                                        0,05   -0,00    -0,60    -4,14 
 Gazprom                                  141,32   -1,00    -0,70    -1,66 
 LUKOIL                                  1950,00   10,00     0,52    -2,51 
 Rostelecom                               121,58    0,23     0,19     0,98 
 Dollar/Rouble                             30,90   -0,04    -0,11     1,62 
 Euro/Rouble                               40,00    0,06     0,15    -0,64 
 Rouble basket                             35,00    0,01     0,02     0,44 
 DEBT                                        Bid     Ask     %Rtn    Coupon
 Russia 10-yr bond                          6,93    6,90    -0,04      7,60
 MONEY MARKET                                Bid     Ask    Close          
 Overnight rate                             5,85    6,25     5,40          
 
    
All data taken from Reuters at 1319 GMT

 (Additional reporting by Zlata Garasyuta and Sonia Elks; Writing by Maya
Dyakina, editing by Jason Bush, Ron Askew)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
