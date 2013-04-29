VTB rises in low-volume market after share offer

* VTB shares up 0.9 pct, outperform, after $3.3 bln offer

* Share market trading thinned ahead of public holidays

* Rouble little changed

MOSCOW, April 29 (Reuters) - Shares in Russia’s second largest bank VTB rose on Monday, as investors digested a $3.3 billion stock offering in a market thinned ahead of public holidays.

The bank’s shares rose 0.9 percent, reversing early losses, after it said investors had subscribed for the whole sum.

By 0733 GMT, the rouble-denominated MICEX stock index rose by 0.1 percent to 1,373.7 points, and the dollar-denominated RTS rose 0.3 percent to 1,386.1 points.

Trading is expected to be choppy ahead of the May 1 holiday. While the Moscow exchange will be open throughout the week except for Wednesday, Russians will have a three-day holiday.

“We believe there will be an oversupply of (VTB) shares on the market in the near term. On the other hand, the bank will support and replenish its capital and be able to resume asset growth,” Jason Hurwitz, senior analyst at Alfa-bank said in a note, viewing the news as mixed for the stocks.

The rouble rose 0.1 percent to 31.21 against the dollar , was down 0.3 percent against the euro at 40.84 and down 0.1 percent versus its basket at 35.54 . (Reporting by Maya Dyakina; Editing by Lidia Kelly, John Stonestreet)