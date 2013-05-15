Russian shares ignore Rosbank's woes; rouble weakens on oil

* Rosbank’s head detained on bribes suspicion

* Sberbank, VTB down in line with market

* Rouble weakens on oil, ignores central bank decision

MOSCOW, May 15 (Reuters) - Shares in Russia’s biggest lenders broadly matched a general market decline after news on Wednesday of the detention of the head of Societe Generale’s Russian unit.

The rouble was also unmoved by the central bank’s decision to leave its key policy rates unchanged and cheapen long-term lending, with the currency weakening more on news of oil prices sliding on the euro zone’s extended recession.

At 1340 GMT, shares of Russia’s top lender Sberbank were down 1 percent, while No. 2 VTB’s stock was down 1.9 percent, compared to a 1.3 decline in the broad MICEX index, which was falling for the fourth consecutive session.

Rosbank is of the few foreign banks to have challenged Russia’s dominant state banks. Its chief executive Vladimir Golubkov was detained on Wednesday on suspicion of taking bribes..

Shares of MegaFon , which have risen more than 50 percent since the start of the year, were up by 3.4 percent in Moscow and 1.4 percent in London on the mobile phone company raising its core profit margin after beating earning forecasts

“I recommend clients to bet on quality companies, such as MegaFon,” said a dealer at a large Western bank.

The Russian rouble fell against the dollar, as prices for crude declined towards $102 per barrel of Brent crude.

The central bank left main policy rates unchanged, while cutting its secondary lending rates by a quarter point . The decision was largely expected by the market.

“So, doves have again been disappointed and no change in the policy statement and unchanged refi rate (which the central bank uses as a signalling tool for further policy moves) might indicate a chance for a similar outcome in June as well,” said Dmitry Polevoy, an economist at ING in Moscow.

The rouble was 0.5 percent weaker against the dollar at 35.59 and was unchanged versus the euro at 40.57 .

It was left at 0.3 percent weaker against the dollar-euro basket at 31.36.