Russian assets rally after Bernanke comments, eye central bank meeting

MOSCOW, July 11 (Reuters) - Russian stocks rose on Thursday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke indicated the central bank might not end its stimulus programme as soon as markets were expecting.

The rouble firmed to a two-week high against the dollar and treasury bond yields declined, reflecting increased demand for riskier assets, which have benefited from excess liquidity created by the Fed’s stimulus.

“Rouble shorts (short positions) against the dollar are being unwound as is the case across the entire emerging markets pack,” Vladimir Kolychev, chief strategist at Rosbank said in a note.

The rouble was 0.8 percent stronger at a two-week high of 32.64 against the dollar. The dollar fell after Bernanke said the central bank would continue to pursue an accommodative monetary policy given tame inflation and a still fragile labour market.

“I would not rule out the rouble going all the way ... to 32 in case exporters join the party, encouraged by higher oil prices,” Kolychev said.

Brent crude rose to $108.7 a barrel on Thursday. The rise is supportive for the rouble because oil is Russia’s chief export. However, investors will also be keeping an eye on a central bank policy meeting on Friday. Rates are expected to stay on hold but analysts say the bank could signal it is ready to cut rates soon to shore up Russia’s flagging economy.

That could put renewed pressure on the rouble, which had lost around 5 percent against the dollar since the end of April.

It was up 0.2 percent against the dollar-euro basket at 37.15 on Thursday but fell 0.5 percent against the euro to 42.61.

The yield on 10-year treasury bonds edged down 5 basis points to 7.39 percent.

Russian stocks bounced after two straight days of losses. The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 2.5 percent at 1,307 points, while its rouble-traded MICEX peer traded up 1.4 percent to 1,353 points.

Shares of Pharmstandard extended losses, tumbling 13 percent, as investors reacted negatively to a conference call the drugmaker held on Wednesday to discuss spinning off its over-the-counter unit and buying Singapore-based Bever Pharmaceutical.

Merrill Lynch downgraded the company on Thursday to “underperform”, citing in part an inability to value Bever without access to information regarding its assets and financial statements.