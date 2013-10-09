Rouble trims losses, Russian stocks edge off multi-month highs

Oct 9 (Reuters) - The rouble recouped some of the previous session’s losses on Wednesday as the central bank kept up its interventions in the market to stem the currency’s slide while allowing greater flexibility for the exchange rate.

The rouble was up 0.2 percent against the dollar at 32.36 and 0.3 percent higher versus the euro at 43.81 , leaving it 0.2 percent higher at 37.51 against the dollar-euro basket.

On Tuesday the Russian central bank widened the range in which it makes no interventions to 37.35-34.25 roubles against the currency basket, part of its shift in monetary policy priorities from targeting the exchange range to controlling interest rates.

The central bank now sells $200 million per day to support the rouble when the basket trades in the range of 37.35-38.35 against the basket.

The rouble lost around 20 kopecks against the basket to 37.64 after the central bank’s statement on Tuesday.

“The reaction to the CBR’s news was too harsh... The basket has already been trading in the $200 million interventions range recently, so the CBR’s decision changed nothing in this regard,” analysts at VTB Capital said in a note.

The market’s negative reaction to another central bank move towards a free-float of the Russian currency implies that the players “perceive longer-term risks to the rouble as being skewed to the downside”, Goldman Sachs analysts said in a note.

Russian stocks edged off multi-month highs on Wednesday as the U.S. budget impasse capped further gains.

At 0702 GMT the rouble-denominated MICEX fell 0.3 percent to 1500 points, trading below a seven-month high of 1505,3 reached on Tuesday. The dollar-denominated RTS was down 0.7 percent at 1461 points.

(Reporting by Maya Dyakina, editing by Gareth Jones)