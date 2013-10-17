UPDATE 1-Russian stocks fall on profit-taking, rouble mixed

(Updates with prices, adds comment)

MOSCOW, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Russian stocks slipped on Thursday as investors locked in profits at eight-month highs following a U.S. deal to avoid a debt default, while the rouble was mixed after its biggest daily gain in more than two weeks on Wednesday.

At 1450 GMT the rouble-denominated MICEX was down 1.3 percent to 1,512 points. The dollar-denominated RTS fell 0.6 percent to 1,492 points.

Oil and gas stocks underperformed the index, falling 1.4 percent.

Novorossiisk Commercial Sea Port was one of the worst performers, with shares falling 3.2 percent on corporate governance risks after state pipeline firm Transneft bought 10 percent in the port.

The United States passed legislation to avoid a damaging default on government debt and to reopen federal agencies early on Thursday, meeting market expectations.

However, the deal offered only a temporary fix, meaning Americans face the possibility of another government shutdown early next year.

“Traders preferred to demonstrate in action the principle of ‘buy the rumour, sell the fact’ and cut some positions in equity markets after the debt decision,” analysts at Olma said in a note.

The rouble rose 0.6 percent against the dollar at 31.92 and fell 0.5 percent versus the euro to 43.65

That left it broadly flat against the dollar-euro basket targeted by the central bank at 37.20, within the non-intervention zone of the currency corridor which extends from 34.30 to 37.40.

“We expect the rouble to return to high volatility on new tax payments and the start of release of delayed U.S. labour statistics,” said Vladimir Miklashevsky, a strategist at Danske bank.

(Reporting by Maya Dyakina; editing by Douglas Busvine and Stephen Nisbet)