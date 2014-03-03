Russian markets to plummet after Putin declares right to invade Ukraine

* Rouble expected to weaken to 36.5-37 roubles per dollar

* MICEX seen falling ‘easily’ below 1,400 points at opening

* Rouble nearly 6 pct weaker vs dollar at exchange booths

MOSCOW, March 3 (Reuters) - Russian assets were set to plummet on Monday, with analysts seeing the rouble down 2 percent at opening and the MICEX share index dropping below 1,400 points after President Vladimir Putin declared the right to invade Ukraine at the weekend.

On Saturday, Putin demanded and won parliamentary approval to send troops into Ukraine to protect Russians and the Black Sea Fleet in the southern region of Crimea if the situation worsened. His spokesman said he had yet to take the decision. .

In response, the United States threatened to impose sanctions, including severing trade and freezing assets, and the seven other countries belonging to the Group of Eight leading industrial nations stopped preparations for a summit due to take place in Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi in June.

“Russia’s decision to (claim the right to) send troops to Ukraine will force long-term investors to think twice about buying,” analysts at Freedom Fiance investment house in Moscow wrote in a morning note.

The key question is whether any country will move beyond verbal threats to punish Russia and impose sanctions.

Markets are due to open at 0600 GMT.

The rouble lost as much as 6 percent over the weekend at privately run exchange booths, where the spread between buying and selling increased up to tenfold from an average of 20 kopecks.

In central Moscow, the rouble was being sold at 39 roubles per dollar, nearly 6 percent weaker from the 35.88 close on Friday. Some exchange booths said they had run out of dollars.

“We were not ready for this, we have not stocked up,” a teller at a small exchange said on Sunday, adding that her booth, which is open 24 hours a day, ran out of dollars by Sunday morning.

Against the euro, the rouble in many places was selling for 50 roubles or more, against its 49.57 close on Friday .

Analysts at Rossiysky Capital said they expected the rouble to weaken beyond 50 rouble per euro on Monday.

“There is a high probability that the dollar rate will rise to 36.5-37 roubles,” they wrote in a note.

They see the rouble-denominated MICEX index falling “easily” below 1,400 points at opening, after closing at 1,444.71 points on Friday.

“Now that (Russia and Ukraine) are actually on the verge of a military confrontation investors will start selling Russian stocks with special fervor,” Rossiysky Capital analysts wrote in a note.

For rouble poll data see

For Russian equities guide see

For Russian treasury bonds see

Russia in graphics: