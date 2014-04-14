FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Russia's markets open lower as Ukraine conflict looms
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 14, 2014 / 6:45 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Russia's markets open lower as Ukraine conflict looms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 14 (Reuters) - Russia’s stock market fell and the rouble weakened in early trading on Monday after tension escalated in Ukraine over the weekend.

At 0633 GMT the rouble-denominated MICEX index was down 1.2 percent to 1,346 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS index fell 1.9 percent to 1,178 points.

“The escalation sharply increases risks of an all-out civil war in Ukraine,” said Bank of America Merrill Lynch analysts in a research note. “Even though it is still not our baseline scenario, the entire development is clearly negative for the market (and raises) renewed fears of another wave of sanctions from the West.”

The rouble was 1 percent weaker at 36 against the dollar and 0.7 percent weaker at 49.83 against the euro.

Reporting by Megan Davies, editing by Jason Bush

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.