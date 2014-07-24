FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian assets fall, awaiting EU sanctions decision
July 24, 2014 / 6:11 AM / 3 years ago

Russian assets fall, awaiting EU sanctions decision

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 24 (Reuters) - Russian assets declined at opening on Thursday, with investors awaiting a decision by the European Union whether to impose further sanctions against Moscow for its involvement in Ukraine.

At 0600 GMT, the dollar-denominated RTS index opened 0.5 percent down at 1,265.2 points, while its rouble-traded peer MICEX fell 0.2 percent to 1,403.8 points.

The European Union meets later in the day to decide on further measures against President Vladimir Putin’s Russia for continued involvement in the conflict in Ukraine.

“Until it’s over the likelihood of any gains remains small,” Anastasia Sosnova, an analyst at Rossiyski Capital said in a note.

The rouble was 0.3 percent weaker against both the dollar and the euro, trading at 35.02 and 47.08 , respectively.

This has left the currency 0.3 percent weaker at 40.47 against the dollar-euro basket the central bank uses to gauge the rouble’s nominal exchange rate.

Russia in graphics: link.reuters.com/dun63s (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; editing by Katya Golubkova)

