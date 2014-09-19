FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian stocks open down, rouble stable
September 19, 2014 / 6:17 AM / 3 years ago

Russian stocks open down, rouble stable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sep 19 (Reuters) - Russian stocks opened down on Friday, reflecting weakening oil prices and bucking positive trends on global stock markets.

At 0605 GMT, the dollar-denominated RTS index was down 0.3 percent to 1,184 points, while the rouble-based MICEX was 0.2 percent lower at 1,445 points.

The Brent oil benchmark was at $97.7 per barrel on Friday, having fallen from over $99 per barrel on Thursday.

In contrast to Russia‘s, Asian stock markets were broadly up on Friday and European stocks were expected to open higher, as investors express relief over Scotland’s vote to remain in the United Kingdom.

The rouble was flat against the dollar at 38.44 and up 0.07 percent at 49.64 versus the euro . It was 0.16 percent stronger at 43.46 against the dollar-euro basket.

Russia in graphics: link.reuters.com/dun63s (Reporting By Jason Bush, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

