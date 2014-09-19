UPDATE 2-Russian stocks get short-lived relief from tycoon's release

(Adds reaction to Yevtushenkov release, updates prices)

By Jason Bush

MOSCOW, Sep 19 (Reuters) - Russian shares got a short-lived boost on Friday afternoon after a well-known tycoon was freed from house arrest, but the market optimism faded, leaving indexes well into the red.

Sistema, the conglomerate of telecoms and oil tycoon Vladimir Yevtushenkov, said that the businessman had been freed from house arrest. But he will have to stay in Russia to face money laundering charges.

He was put under house arrest on Tuesday, charged in connection with money laundering during Sistema’s acquisition of oil producer Bashneft in 2009. His arrest has raised fears among investors of a return to heavy-handed state interference in business.

News of his release pushed Russia’s main stock indexes, which had been down more than 1 percent on the day, back up to around their opening levels. They soon fell back, however, as markets concluded that little had in fact changed.

At market close the dollar-denominated RTS index was down 1.4 percent to 1,170 points. The rouble-based MICEX was 1.2 percent lower at 1,432 points.

Sistema’s share price jumped after news of Yevtushenkov’s release, before shedding most of the gains. It closed up 5 percent on the day, but remains down almost 30 percent since the tycoon’s arrest late on Tuesday.

Russian stock indexes have fallen this week, hit by the Yevtushenkov case as well as continuing concerns about the Ukraine crisis and the impact of Western sanctions on Russia.

On Thursday, the European Parliament backed a resolution which asked the EU to consider excluding Russia from the international banking system SWIFT. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko asked the U.S. Congress to back “forceful” sanctions against Russia.

“Both the EU resolution and Poroshenko’s tone are quite surprising, given the progress in Ukraine negotiations and intact ceasefire,” Alfa Bank analysts commented. “That said, these statements seem to be political declarations in nature rather than meant for practical implementation.”

Sanctions imposed by Western countries on Russia in response to Moscow’s policy in Ukraine are now taking a heavy economic toll, with officials expecting a slow recovery at best.

Russia adopted a relatively tough three-year budget on Thursday, envisaging the possibility that the government may have to dip into reserves despite budget cutbacks.

Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said that the budget had been prepared in “difficult circumstances, when an economic slowdown was exacerbated by the implementation of sanctions”.

Russian share indexes are also softening because of weakening oil prices. The Brent benchmark was at $97.7 per barrel on Friday, having fallen from above $99 per barrel on Thursday.

Alexander Golovtsov, chief analyst at Uralsib Asset Management, said that investors are still worried about the situation in eastern Ukraine, two weeks after the start of a shaky ceasefire between the Ukrainian government and rebels.

“Russian (market) participants are closely watching and see that the ceasefire isn’t being observed and there could be a new escalation at any moment,” he said.

He added that investors in Russia have become especially cautious on Fridays in case of bad news over the weekend, when markets are closed.

“Given that lately bad news from Russian is more common, people tend to anticipate negative surprises over the weekend rather than positive ones,” he said.

Despite the stock market gloom, the rouble continued to rally on Friday, after falling to record lows earlier in the week.

Analysts said that Russia’s currency is now being supported by demand from exporters, who need to convert their foreign currency earnings into roubles to pay monthly taxes.

Mineral extraction tax, the biggest tax paid by natural resource companies, falls due on Sept. 25.

The rouble was flat against the dollar at 38.47 and up 0.54 percent to 49.40 versus the euro . It was 0.32 percent stronger at 43.39 against the dollar-euro basket.

The rouble still remains weak relative to its emerging- market peers. It has underperformed them by 13 to 14 percent so far this year, VTB Capital analysts said in a note.

