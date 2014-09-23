FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian assets firm on China data, newspaper report on sanctions
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 23, 2014 / 8:06 AM / 3 years ago

Russian assets firm on China data, newspaper report on sanctions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Russian assets firmed on Tuesday, buoyed by positive economic data from China, a major market for Russia’s raw materials, and by a report that the European Union might review sanctions imposed against Moscow over its role in the Ukraine crisis.

At 0730 GMT, the dollar-denominated RTS index was up 0.5 percent at 1,157 points, while its rouble-based peer MICEX traded 0.4 percent higher at 1,418 points.

The daily Kommersant, citing an EU source, reported the 28-nation bloc could review its economic sanctions against Russia as early as Sept. 30.

“(This report) should support the market today,” analysts at Alfa Bank wrote in a note.

China’s factory activity data came in stronger than expected, boosting Moscow’s metal and steel companies for whom China is a major market.

However, trading was restricted for shares of coal-to-steel group Mechel after they tumbled nearly 30 percent in the previous session following a comment by Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev that bankruptcy may be the only option for the debt-ridden miner.

The rouble was 0.1 percent stronger against the dollar at 38.65 and traded unchanged on the day at 49.69 versus the euro.

This left the currency nearly 0.1 percent stronger at 43.62 against the dollar-euro basket the central bank uses to gauge the rouble’s nominal exchange rate.

For rouble poll data see

For Russian equities guide see

For Russian treasury bonds see

Russia in graphics: link.reuters.com/dun63s (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.