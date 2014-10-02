Rouble makes gains, Russian stocks mixed

MOSCOW, Oct 2 (Reuters) - The rouble strengthened on Thursday morning, moving away from record lows plumbed earlier in the week, while Russian share indexes were mixed and little changed overall.

The rouble was moving in line with other emerging market currencies, which are regaining ground as the dollar edges down from multi-year highs.

At 0610 GMT rouble was 0.3 percent stronger against the dollar at 36.56 and flat at 50.00 versus the euro .

This has left the currency 0.25 percent stronger at 44.26 against the dollar-euro basket the central bank uses to gauge the rouble’s nominal exchange rate.

The dollar-denominated RTS stock index was up 0.1 percent to 1,114 points, while the rouble-based MICEX was 0.1 percent lower at 1,399 points.

Russia in graphics: link.reuters.com/dun63s (Reporting By Jason Bush; Editing by Lidia Kelly)