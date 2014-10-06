Russian rouble hits new all-time low at over 40 rbls/dlr

MOSCOW, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Russia’s rouble currency continued its slide versus the dollar in the opening minutes of trading on Monday to reach a new all-time low of over 40.05 roubles per dollar.

At 0605 GMT the rouble was trading 0.23 percent weaker than Friday’s close on the Moscow Exchange at 40.04 against the U.S. currency.

The rouble has been under heavy selling pressure for months due to falling oil prices, sanctions over the Ukraine crisis and strong demand for dollars from Russian firms shut out of international capital markets.