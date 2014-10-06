FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian rouble hits new all-time low at over 40 rbls/dlr
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
October 6, 2014 / 6:11 AM / 3 years ago

Russian rouble hits new all-time low at over 40 rbls/dlr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Russia’s rouble currency continued its slide versus the dollar in the opening minutes of trading on Monday to reach a new all-time low of over 40.05 roubles per dollar.

At 0605 GMT the rouble was trading 0.23 percent weaker than Friday’s close on the Moscow Exchange at 40.04 against the U.S. currency.

The rouble has been under heavy selling pressure for months due to falling oil prices, sanctions over the Ukraine crisis and strong demand for dollars from Russian firms shut out of international capital markets.

Reporting by Alexander Winning and Vladimir Abramov, editing by Jason Bush

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.