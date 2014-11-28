Rouble sinks to all-time low at opening, RTS hits lowest in 2014

MOSCOW, Nov 28 (Reuters) - The rouble dropped sharply at market opening on Friday after OPEC decided to leave output unchanged, and the weaker currency dragged the RTS share index to a year low of below 970 points.

At 0709 GMT, the rouble was around 1.9 percent weaker than the previous close at 49.56 roubles per dollar and 1.4 percent weaker against the euro at 61.76.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was 3.2 percent lower at 974 points, while the rouble denominated MICEX index was 0.1 percent lower at 1,530 points.

Russia in graphics: link.reuters.com/dun63s (Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Elizabeth Piper)