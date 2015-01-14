FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Russian rouble trims losses on Finance Ministry forex plan
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
January 14, 2015 / 9:45 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Russian rouble trims losses on Finance Ministry forex plan

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, updates prices)

MOSCOW, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble weakened on Wednesday, tracking lower oil prices, but was lifted by a Finance Ministry plan to convert $7.6 billion in forex reserves.

At 0930 GMT the rouble was 0.9 percent weaker against the dollar at 65.80 and 0.6 percent weaker against the euro at 77.45.

The price of international oil benchmark Brent was down around 0.9 percent on Wednesday to $46.15 per barrel, hovering slightly above a six-year low.

The rouble had been down 1.6 percent against the dollar on opening, but trimmed its losses after Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said the ministry planned to convert part of its Reserve Fund into roubles.

The central bank will gradually convert some 500 billion roubles ($7.6 billion) from the country’s Reserve Fund that has been pencilled in to support the budget this year, he said.

Siluanov said the ministry could invest part of the Reserve Fund in rouble bank accounts to take advantage of the weak rouble and earn high interest.

He also said that if oil averages $50 per barrel this year the budget would lose around 3 trillion roubles in revenues, calling for expenditure cuts except in defence.

Russian stock indexes were mixed on Wednesday, with the rouble-based MICEX index up 0.5 percent at 1,540 points, and the dollar-based RTS index down 0.1 percent at 737. (Reporting by Jason Bush, Editing by Elizabeth Piper)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.