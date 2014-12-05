FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian central bank probably intervening to aid rouble on Friday
December 5, 2014 / 7:20 AM / 3 years ago

Russian central bank probably intervening to aid rouble on Friday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank was probably intervening in the foreign exchange market to support the rouble in early minutes of trading on Friday, two traders told Reuters.

The rouble firmed strongly against the dollar and the euro in early trade, by as much as 3.3 percent on the day against the dollar. At 0715 GMT, the rouble was 1.3 percent firmer at 53.53 against the U.S. currency.

The central bank releases its interventions data only with a two-day lag. (Reporting by Vladimir Abramov; Writing by Lidia Kelly, editing by Jason Bush)

