MOSCOW, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank said on Tuesday it had conducted $2.38 billion worth of forex market interventions on Dec. 12, a day after a one-percentage point hike in its main lending rate failed to break the rouble’s fall.

The central bank releases its interventions data with a two-day lag. (Reporting by Vladimir Abramov; Writing by Maria Kiselyova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)