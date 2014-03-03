FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian traders - c.bank sold up to $10 bln to support rouble on Monday
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
German election
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
March 3, 2014 / 11:02 AM / 4 years ago

Russian traders - c.bank sold up to $10 bln to support rouble on Monday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 3 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank sold up to $10 billion, or 2 percent of its gold and foreign exchange reserves, to stem the rouble’s fall on Monday, Moscow foreign exchange dealers estimated.

“There have been some $11 billion (of foreign currency) sold today, some $10 billion came from the central bank,” said Mikhail Paley, a dealer at VTB Capital.

“There is no one aside from the central bank selling (forex) today,” said a dealer at a large Western bank, adding that the central bank sold “up to $10 billion.”

The central bank releases its interventions in foreign exchange markets only with a two-day lag.

At 1050 GMT the rouble was trading 2.1 percent down against the dollar on the day at 36.49.

The central bank’s reserves stood at $493.4 billion, according to the latest data. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Vladimir Abramov; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.