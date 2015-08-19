FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Floating Russia's rouble rate caused volatility but prevented bankruptcies - cbank
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 19, 2015 / 11:01 AM / 2 years ago

Floating Russia's rouble rate caused volatility but prevented bankruptcies - cbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Russian central bank’s decision to introduce a floating rouble rate regime last year has caused volatility on the forex market but helped to prevent bankruptcies and unemployment, the central bank said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Russian rouble has lost around a half of its value since last year hit by Western sanctions put on Moscow due to its role in the Ukraine crisis, along with falling oil prices. Weak rouble helps to offset exporters’ losses. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Alison Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.