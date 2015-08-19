Floating Russia's rouble rate caused volatility but prevented bankruptcies - cbank

MOSCOW, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Russian central bank’s decision to introduce a floating rouble rate regime last year has caused volatility on the forex market but helped to prevent bankruptcies and unemployment, the central bank said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Russian rouble has lost around a half of its value since last year hit by Western sanctions put on Moscow due to its role in the Ukraine crisis, along with falling oil prices. Weak rouble helps to offset exporters’ losses. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Alison Williams)