FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rouble opens sharply lower vs dollar, hits new all-time low
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
October 30, 2014 / 7:11 AM / 3 years ago

Rouble opens sharply lower vs dollar, hits new all-time low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Russia’s rouble currency opened sharply weaker on Thursday, hitting a new all-time low of over 43 roubles per dollar.

By 0708 GMT, the rouble had recovered slightly but was still 0.42 percent weaker against the dollar at 43.37 and lost 0.07 percent to trade at 54.67 versus the euro .

The rouble has lost about a quarter of its value against the dollar this year on falling oil prices, risk aversion towards Russia because of its role in the Ukraine crisis and demand for foreign currency from Russian firms shut out of Western capital markets. (Reporting and writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Lidia Kelly)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.