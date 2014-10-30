Rouble strengthens sharply in volatile trade

MOSCOW, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Russia’s rouble strengthened sharply against both dollar and euro early on Thursday afternoon, reversing losses from earlier in the session ahead of a central bank meeting on Friday.

At 1019 GMT, the rouble was up 0.8 percent from Wednesday’s close against the dollar to trade at 42.86 after opening the session around 0.7 percent lower. It gained around 1.2 percent from the previous close to trade at 53.98 versus the euro. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Lidia Kelly)