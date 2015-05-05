UPDATE 3-Russian rouble kicks higher on oil surge, weak forex demand

(Updates prices, adds detail)

MOSCOW, May 5 (Reuters) - Russia’s rouble gained on Tuesday as oil climbed to its highest price this year and demand for foreign currency slackened after a four-day holiday weekend when Russian markets were closed.

At 1407 GMT, the rouble was around 1.9 percent stronger against the dollar at 50.72 and 2.7 percent higher against the euro at 56.39.

The discrepancy was largely caused by the dollar’s gaining against the euro since Russian markets closed on Thursday.

Analysts said trading was likely to be volatile and volumes low for the rest of the week, as many traders would only return to work after another holiday weekend on May 9 to 11.

The rouble’s continued rise - it is up over 16 percent against the dollar in 2015 - threatens to inflate Russia’s budget deficit by reducing oil revenues in rouble terms. Policymakers including Finance Minister Anton Siluanov have warned that the rouble rally is overdone.

“You get the feeling that no one needs foreign currency, everyone bought it in advance and with plenty to spare, therefore there’s practically no foreign currency bid,” said Pyotr Neimyshev, a forex trader at Otkritie bank.

The rouble had opened as much as 1 percent weaker against the dollar. It soon changed direction, however, and in afternoon trading extended gains after oil prices rose to new highs.

Brent crude oil, an important driver for all Russian assets, was trading at around $67.8 a barrel, up 2 percent on the day after earlier peaking at $68.23.

Dmitry Polevoy, chief Russia economist at ING Bank, said in a note he expected increased volatility in the rouble in the coming days because of fewer corporate players who give trading its “depth and liquidity”.

Russian firms are typically most active on the forex market towards the end of each month, when large exporters convert foreign currency to meet tax payments. The tax period ended last week.

Russian shares also posted healthy gains on Tuesday, fed by the stronger rouble and jump in oil prices.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 3.8 percent to 1,068 points, while its rouble-based peer MICEX traded 1.9 percent higher at 1,720 points.

For rouble poll data see reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/fx-polls?RIC=RUB=

For Russian equities guide see

For Russian treasury bonds see

Russia in graphics: link.reuters.com/dun63s (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Vladimir Abramov; Editing by Larry King)