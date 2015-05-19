UPDATE 2-Russian rouble steady as exporters offset news of MinFin forex buying

(Updates prices to reflect afternoon trading)

MOSCOW, May 19 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble held broadly steady on Tuesday as sales of foreign exchange by exporters ahead of monthly tax payments offset the negative impact of the Finance Ministry saying it had been buying foreign currency recently.

At 1445 GMT the rouble was 0.8 percent weaker against the dollar at 49.54 but 0.7 percent stronger at 55.22 against the euro, reflecting moves on global markets. It was almost flat against a basket of the two currencies.

The rouble’s relatively resilient performance came despite a decline in the oil price, the main driver for Russian export revenues, with international benchmark Brent shedding over 2 percent to $64.6 per barrel.

Exporters typically sell forex in the second half of the month to purchase local currency needed to pay monthly taxes, supporting the rouble.

The rouble temporarily weakened after a deputy finance minister said the ministry had started buying forex several weeks ago to fund foreign currency budget expenditure as it saw the rouble’s rate as attractive.

“The dollar moved higher against the rouble on news about the MinFin’s currency operations, but then offers appeared from exporters, who at that moment literally flooded the market with forex,” said Andrei Mishko from National Standard bank.

The dollar was trading over 1.1 percent higher against a basket of major currencies on Tuesday, its rise fuelled by a weaker euro after European Central Bank officials said they would step up a quantitative easing programme.

Forex Club analyst Alena Afanasyeva said in a note that, given the support from the tax period, the rouble was unlikely to weaken beyond 50 roubles per dollar, but that it lacked the momentum for now to breach a technical barrier at around 48.80.

Russia’s central bank said on Tuesday it had bought $200 million worth of foreign currency on the market on May 15, continuing to replenish its reserves in a policy shift announced last week.

The bank also said the Finance Ministry’s purchases of forex had not affected the rouble as they had involved transactions at the central bank rather than on the currency market.

Russian stock indexes were weaker on Tuesday, with the dollar-based RTS index down 2.3 percent to 1,050 points and the rouble-based MICEX down 1.5 percent at 1,652 points.

Shares in bank VTB were up 0.1 percent after it published a $373.3 million loss in the first quarter, slightly better than analysts had forecast and outperforming the MICEX.

Russia in graphics: link.reuters.com/dun63s (Reporting by Jason Bush, Vladimir Abramov and Alexander Winning; Editing by Gareth Jones)