Russia shares open down, rouble stable as new sanctions loom

MOSCOW, April 28 (Reuters) - Russian shares opened down on Monday, with investors concerned about the scale of likely new sanctions against Moscow over its involvement in eastern Ukraine that could be announced later in the day.

At 0605 GMT, the dollar-denominated RTS index traded 0.9 percent down at 1,109.8 points and the rouble-traded MICEX was 0.7 percent down to 1,271.1 points.

The rouble was stable against both the dollar and the euro, trading 0.1 lower versus the greenback at 36.07 and 0.1 higher against the European single currency at 49.87 .