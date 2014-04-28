FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia shares open down, rouble stable as new sanctions loom
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
April 28, 2014 / 6:11 AM / 3 years ago

Russia shares open down, rouble stable as new sanctions loom

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 28 (Reuters) - Russian shares opened down on Monday, with investors concerned about the scale of likely new sanctions against Moscow over its involvement in eastern Ukraine that could be announced later in the day.

At 0605 GMT, the dollar-denominated RTS index traded 0.9 percent down at 1,109.8 points and the rouble-traded MICEX was 0.7 percent down to 1,271.1 points.

The rouble was stable against both the dollar and the euro, trading 0.1 lower versus the greenback at 36.07 and 0.1 higher against the European single currency at 49.87 .

Reporting by Lidia Kelly

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.