UPDATE 2-Rouble plumbs new depths, with dollar in short supply

By Alexander Winning and Jason Bush

MOSCOW, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble fell to new lows on Tuesday as Russian companies paid foreign debts amid a shortage of dollars, but comments that officials may make more foreign currency available helped to check the losses.

The rouble has been dropping since the middle of last week. Falling oil prices, punitive sanctions over Ukraine and broad emerging-market weakness before this week’s meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve all contributed to the decline.

With little to support the currency, traders had positioned for further weakness, and in the opening hours of trading the rouble touched a new low of 38.93 against the dollar. It fell below 38 roubles per dollar for the first time ever on Monday.

By 1210 GMT, however, the rouble had recovered to 38.63 against the dollar, down 0.64 percent from Monday’s close, and 50.02 against the euro, down 0.77 percent.

Analysts linked the rouble’s slight recovery to comments by Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Moiseev, who said the Finance Ministry and central bank were discussing options to provide additional foreign-currency liquidity.

“If this happens, then it would be major news for the currency market,” said Dmitry Savchenko, a forex analyst at Nordea Bank in Moscow. “The proximity of the central bank’s intervention zone is also an important factor.”

The rouble reached 44.09 against the dollar-euro basket in early trading - within touching distance of the 44.40 level at which the central bank carries out unlimited interventions. By 1200 GMT, it was at 43.75, 0.70 percent weaker from the previous close.

Preventing further losses was a decision by Ukraine’s parliament on Tuesday to pass a law that will give “special status” to eastern regions, a conciliatory gesture that could help efforts to achieve a lasting peace with pro-Russian rebels.

Alexei Mikheev, an analyst at VTB 24 bank’s investment department, said in a note to clients: “You could characterise the behaviour of the market on the dollar-rouble pair as panicky and irrational.”

On Friday the European Union and the United States imposed new sanctions against Russia over the conflict in Ukraine, largely designed to limit major companies’ access to Western finance. The U.S. sanctions were harsher than expected, hitting major private companies as well as state ones.

Private oil companies Lukoil and Surgutneftegaz are among the companies affected by restrictions on importing technology. The United States has also not shied away from targeting state-owned gas giant Gazprom, which is notably absent from EU sanctions.

DOLLAR SHORTAGE

Restrictions on international financing come with dollars in high demand globally, and particularly in Russia, where many large companies need them to repay foreign debts in coming weeks.

In a report, Morgan Stanley calculated that debt redemptions by Russian companies and banks will almost double to around $47 billion in the fourth quarter from $26 billion in the third.

“With relatively stable conditions on external markets such a collapse in the rouble can only be explained by real demand for foreign currency from companies and speculative pressure,” ING economist Dmitry Polevoy said in a note.

“The threat of sanctions and the closure of access to foreign currency liquidity from the West is feeding demand.”

He added that “despite the panic” ING was not changing its medium-term forecasts. The bank sees the rouble at 37.49 against the dollar and 41 against the basket a year from now.

The central bank has been progressively scaling back its forex market interventions as it prepares to allow the rouble to float freely from the start of next year.

While the policy changes have been well advertised and do not explain current negative market sentiment, they mean shifts in market mood effect the rouble more quickly than in the past.

Also weighing on sentiment, investors worldwide are eyeing a possible hawkish shift in the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy stance at its two-day meeting starting on Tuesday.

Analysts said that monthly tax payments, which require Russian exporters to convert foreign currency into roubles, would support the rouble later in the month.

Russian share indexes moved higher on Tuesday, with the dollar-denominated RTS index up 0.4 percent and the rouble-based MICEX index 1.1 percent higher.

Most underlying share prices were stronger as markets reacted to relative calm in eastern Ukraine and the new law affecting the status of eastern regions. Leading bank Sberbank was up 2.2 percent, oil major Rosneft up 1.8 percent, and Gazprom up 1.9 percent.

(Additional reporting by Kira Zavyalova; Editing by John Stonestreet, Larry King)