MOSCOW, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble opened weaker against the dollar on Monday, following a downgrade of Russia’s sovereign debt rating by Moody’s Investors Service.

At 0605 GMT the rouble was 0.36 percent weaker at 40.90 against the dollar and 0.33 percent weaker at 52.17 against the euro. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Writing by Jason Bush)