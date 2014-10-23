Russian rouble opens flat against dollar on Thursday

MOSCOW, Oct 23 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble opened flat on Thursday against both the dollar and the euro.

At 0605 GMT, the rouble was at 41.45 against the dollar , unchanged on the day and 0.1 percent weaker at 52.45 versus the euro.

This has left the currency virtually unchanged at 46.40 against the euro-dollar basket the central bank uses to gauge the rouble’s nominal exchange rate.

Russia in graphics: link.reuters.com/dun63s (Reporting by Lidia Kelly, editing by Jason Bush)