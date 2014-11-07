FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rouble opens over 2 pct lower vs dollar and euro
November 7, 2014 / 7:15 AM / 3 years ago

Rouble opens over 2 pct lower vs dollar and euro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The rouble opened sharply weaker against both the dollar and the euro on Friday, falling over 2 percent below the previous close against both currencies.

The rouble weakened to over 48 roubles per dollar for the first time, but by 0707 GMT had recovered slightly to trade 1.1 percent weaker on the day at 47.37 against the dollar . The Russian currency was 1.3 percent weaker at 58.80 against the euro.

On Wednesday, the central bank altered its interventions policy to limit its support for the Russian currency by cutting the size of its interventions to $350 million a day, barring threats to financial stability.

Russia in graphics: link.reuters.com/dun63s (Reporting by Alexander Winning)

