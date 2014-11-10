FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian rouble opens 0.3 pct firmer vs dollar
November 10, 2014

Russian rouble opens 0.3 pct firmer vs dollar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble opened 0.3 percent firmer against the dollar on Monday after falling sharply in the previous week.

At 0707 GMT, the rouble traded at 46.40 to the dollar . The Russian currency was 0.6 percent stronger at 57.70 against the euro.

Russia’s central bank altered its interventions policy on Wednesday to limit its support for the rouble by cutting the size of its interventions to $350 million a day, barring threats to financial stability. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

