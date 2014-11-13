FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rouble slips vs dollar, euro at market opening
November 13, 2014 / 7:11 AM / 3 years ago

Rouble slips vs dollar, euro at market opening

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The rouble weakened against both the dollar and the euro at market opening on Thursday, after gaining against both currencies on Wednesday evening.

At 0705 GMT, the Russian currency was about 0.4 percent weaker against the dollar at 46.13 and lost 0.7 percent to trade at 57.42 versus the euro.

For rouble poll data see

For Russian equities guide see

For Russian treasury bonds see

Russia in graphics: link.reuters.com/dun63s (Reporting by Alexander Winning, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
