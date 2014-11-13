Rouble slips vs dollar, euro at market opening

MOSCOW, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The rouble weakened against both the dollar and the euro at market opening on Thursday, after gaining against both currencies on Wednesday evening.

At 0705 GMT, the Russian currency was about 0.4 percent weaker against the dollar at 46.13 and lost 0.7 percent to trade at 57.42 versus the euro.

