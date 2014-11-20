Rouble opens stronger vs dollar, euro

MOSCOW, Nov 20 (Reuters) - The rouble opened stronger against both the dollar and the euro on Thursday, with the end-of-month tax period when companies sell foreign currency to meet payments providing support to the Russian currency.

At 0706 GMT, the rouble was around 0.3 percent stronger against the dollar at 46.73 and gained 0.3 percent to trade at 58.56 versus the euro.

Russia in graphics: link.reuters.com/dun63s (Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Elizabeth Piper)