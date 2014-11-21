Rouble opens stronger vs dollar, euro

MOSCOW, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Russia’s rouble opened stronger against both the dollar and the euro on Friday, building on gains made in the previous session thanks to end-of-month taxes and a recovery in oil prices.

At 0704 GMT, the rouble was around 0.4 percent stronger against the dollar at 45.97 and gained 0.4 percent to trade at 57.66 versus the euro.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush)